If you haven't watched Isaiah Thomas in his prime, you might only know him as the NBA journeyman looking for a long-term contract from any team that would have him. But nearly ten years ago, Thomas was an elite scorer and former All-Star who led the Boston Celtics in the playoffs through heroic performances. He was also an All-NBA level talent, and he even set a league record for his lone selection. Isaiah Thomas was the shortest All-NBA player in history.

Moreover, Thomas was the only player under six feet tall selected to the team since 1959, per a post from HoopsHype on X, formerly Twitter. In response, Thomas simply said, “Let that sink in.”

Isaiah Thomas and league history

Standing five-foot-nine, Thomas is the shortest player on the list, while the tallest, Hall of Famer Yao Ming, stands at seven-foot-six. Moreover, Yao only played eight seasons in the NBA, all for the Houston Rockets, but he has five All-NBA selections. On the other hand, Thomas has one selection in a 12-year career.

Still, we shouldn't forget Isaiah Thomas' scoring ability and willingness to play through injury. However, we may also argue that the latter contributed to his falling out of the league soon after his breakout season in 2017.

To this day, some fans even argue that the Boston Celtics screwed Thomas by trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers just an offseason removed from leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals while playing through an injured hip.

On the other hand, the Isaiah Thomas trade landed the Celtics Kyrie Irving, whose tenure with the team didn't exactly pan out as well as they hoped.

After bouncing around the league, Thomas eventually finished last season with the Phoenix Suns, who signed them not really for his on-court ability but for his battle-tested leadership and veteran presence. Still, the Suns' Big Three couldn't get past the Minnesota Timberwolves' smothering defense, and they went home in the first round in an embarrassing sweep.

What's next?

Now, though, his contract situation remains unclear. Small score-first guards haven't quite enjoyed high demand in the NBA, especially in its modern version where even the tallest centers can dribble the ball and shoot from range.

If last season was his last, then it was certainly a wild ride. However, it doesn't mean that he wouldn't try to stay in the league in some capacity. A month ago, after all, Isaiah Thomas wanted to join the Seattle Supersonics as a member of their front office or their coaching staff whenever they return.