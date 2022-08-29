Jalen Rose’s golf swing is Charles Barkley bad … or worse

It looks like sports fans will have a new target of jokes after former NBA star Jalen Rose showed his (old) Charles Barkley-level golf swing over the weekend.

During the Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Michigan, Rose took part in the competition and showed his rather unpolished golf swing. If Barkley’s golf swing in the past was horrendous, the same can be said of Rose’s. Some might even argue that it’s worse considering that the former NBA guard struggled to hit the ball and barely hit it after a quick lesson from legend Jack Nicklaus.

Rose, clearly, had no problem about his lack of golf skills as he was the one who posted it online. However, he might soon learn how unforgiving Twitter is.

Everyone knows what happened to Charles Barkley himself. The NBA icon was laughingstock of the sports world for his rather cringeworthy swing, though he was eventually able to improve his golf swing dramatically and escape being the butt of jokes.

With Jalen Rose clearly just starting on golf, though, he might be the new Barkley. The replies section of his post is already an early indication of that future, while some have already mocked him for it.

Jalen Rose has never played golf before and somehow has the yips. This situation should be studied by science. pic.twitter.com/LKk3s8t0T7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 28, 2022

ICYMI: Jalen Rose… I have no words pic.twitter.com/uW3bAThWmh — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) August 28, 2022

Maybe Sir Chuck can give Rose some tips on how to make his swing better? We’re pretty sure it’s more than just a case of bad eyesight for Rose.