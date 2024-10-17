The MVP race always emerges as one of the NBA's most interesting subplots over the course of a season. During the 2022-23 season, the MVP discourse between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid became very toxic, and then last season, Jokic emerged as the head and shoulders favorite to bag home his third such award. But JR Smith is already getting ahead of all the craziness with his outside the box pick for who will take home the MVP award for the 2024-25 season.

Many words have been used to describe Smith's mercurial nature in the past, but one thing he has always been is loyal. Thus, it's no surprise to see him pick a former teammate of his on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the MVP next season. But no, he did not pick LeBron James. He most certainly did not choose Kevin Love. He went with the man who hit the biggest shot in the 2016 NBA Finals — current Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

“[Kyrie Irving] for #MVP DONT @ ME FRFR,” Smith wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Now that may be nothing but a pipe dream for Smith, as Irving isn't even the best player on the Mavericks. That distinction belongs to Luka Doncic. But one cannot fault Smith for riding with his guy, as he and Irving have been through a lot together as competitors.

Moreover, Irving has such an incredible reputation among his peers. He is consistently praised by other NBA players, both active and retired, thanks to his excellent footwork, endless bag of dribbling tricks, and his incredible ability to make difficult shots. The Mavericks guard's creativity on the hardwood is near-unparalleled.

But from a realistic point of view, Irving is nowhere near the MVP conversation, at least heading into the 2024-25 season. In fact, FanDuel currently has Irving's odds to win MVP at +50000. He currently has the same odds to win the league's most prestigious individual award as the likes of Mikal Bridges, Julius Randle, and Cade Cunningham.

The only scenario where Irving can somehow play his way into the MVP conversation is if Luka Doncic misses a chunk of time and he takes it upon himself to lead the Mavericks to the top of the Western Conference anyway.

The MVP race for the 2024-25 NBA season is wide open

Nikola Jokic will still garner plenty of consideration in the MVP race for the 2024-25 season. But amid uncertainty surrounding the Denver Nuggets' contending status as well as the voter fatigue factor that may come into play, he may end up being a runner-up this time around.

FanDuel has Luka Doncic as the current favorite (+330) to take home the MVP award for next season, followed by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+410) and Jokic. Rounding out the top five are Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800) and Anthony Edwards (+800).

Doncic may be due for his first MVP, especially if the Mavericks ride the momentum of their 2024 NBA Finals berth into an incredible regular season. He has the numbers, star power/name value, and the team to do it.