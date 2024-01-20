Former NBA big man turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins wants the NBA to step in and ban teams from playing zone defense.

So far on the 2023-24 NBA season, scoring numbers leaguewide have been through the roof, as the league now features several 30-plus point per game scorers, including younger stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others. The seamless ability of Gilgeous-Alexander and other NBA guard to get into the paint and score seemingly at will has led some to propose that the NBA step in and implement rules to help deflate some of the wild scoring numbers we've seen; however, not everyone is so convinced.

One person who seemingly thinks that playing defense in the modern NBA should be made even more difficult is none other than former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins, who recently took to ESPN's NBA Today to discuss a proposed rule change that will have fans raising their eyebrows.

“The NBA should ban teams from playing zone [defense],” said Perkins, per NBA on ESPN on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I've been wanting to get this off of my chest for a minute… they should literally ban teams from playing zone. We're talking about a grown man sport. Man up and play man to man. Nobody wants to watch a boring a** game of two teams playing zone.”

Zone defenses are often the one source of leverage that current defenses have when trying to defend players who, when considering the NBA's softer-than-ever stance on hand-checking and other tactics, are essentially impossible to guard.

Just don't tell that to Kendrick Perkins, who evidently wants scoring numbers to skyrocket even more.