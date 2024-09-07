With just over a month before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves' reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, and Golden State Warriors’ Moses Moody were spotted in a workout with Gilbert Arenas’ 17-year-old son, Alijah. The session took place at Proactive Sports Performance in California on Friday.

In a video shared by Swish Cultures on X, formerly known as Twitter, Durant, Reid, and Moody were seen engaging in one-on-one drills against Alijah. The young standout, standing at 6'6″, impressed by scoring on all three NBA players, including Durant. Alijah, the eldest of former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' three sons, is a highly regarded prospect in the class of 2026. He currently attends Chatsworth High School in California and is ranked fourth on ESPN’s Top 60, earning five-star recruit status.

Alijah Arenas draws interest from top collegiate programs as he holds his own against NBA stars

Alijah’s standout performance has already garnered interest from top collegiate programs, including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, and Fresno State. As he continues to impress on the high school circuit, the list of schools interested in his services is expected to grow.

The workout came just weeks after Durant secured his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Games. His performance in the tournament further cemented his legacy, as he became the first male athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in a team sport. Durant also became Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic basketball history, posting 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in Paris.

Alijah Arenas' ability to hold his own against Kevin Durant, fresh off his Olympic dominance, as well as Naz Reid and Moses Moody, highlighted his NBA potential. Competing against NBA-level talent offers invaluable experience, adding to the growing excitement surrounding Alijah’s future in basketball.