LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘Battle of LA’ vs. Clippers gets first date for 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NBA Christmas games are set, but there’s another showdown that everyone is looking forward to: the Battle of LA. LeBron James vs. Kawhi Leonard. Anthony Davis vs. Paul George. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers.

Fortunately, it won’t be long until fans get to see the first installment of the Lakers-Clippers rivalry, with their first meeting reportedly set on October 20. It is a designated road game for the Clippers, though that won’t really matter with fans of both teams expected to go all-out in the showdown.

The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

The Lakers are expected to be fully healthy with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, and the same goes for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers.

Leonard missed all of the 2021-22 season due to the torn ACL in his right knee, but he is looking better than ever this offseason–with videos circulating online showing him really jacked up.

Hopefully there won’t be any health issue on the two teams when the season starts. The last time LeBron, AD, Leonard and PG played each other on the same court was back in December 2020, so there are huge expectations on their showdown this time around.

The Clippers, however, are looking better than the Lakers roster-wise. They recently added John Wall and have pretty much retained their core group. As for the Purple and Gold, they have yet to resolve the Russell Westbrook situation and it remains to be seen whether the explosive guard will be on their roster when the new campaign starts.

For now, fans can only wait in anticipation for the Battle of LA.