After Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball agreed to a $20 million extension, he attended All-Star Saturday night to watch his brother LiAngelo Ball perform his hit song, “Tweaker.” LiAngelo acknowledged his brother during the performance.

Ball nearly swerved the corner and his brother Lonzo before the two made eye contact and dapped each other up, per the NBA’s Instagram.

Before the LiAngelo Ball's performance, Lonzo gave his brother, “Gelo,” a formal introduction for his hit single, which reached 12.4 million official streams in the U.S. and No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs in its debut week. Lonzo pulled up to NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night after his name was reportedly mentioned in an offer featuring a first-round pick before the trade deadline.

The Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls received Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and a 2025 first-round pick. The Spurs landed De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin.

Report: Bulls turned down Lonzo Ball trade at trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls were busy ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline, landing three players for the price of one, while Lonzo Ball was rumored to be on the move as well. Before Ball and the Bulls agreed to a contract extension, teams were reportedly interested in landing the defensive guard.

However, the Bulls extended his contract, per ESPN’s Sham Charania.

“The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported.

One team was willing to part with a first-round pick as several teams expressed their interest in trading for Ball before the deadline.

“Several trade suitors emerged for Lonzo Ball recently, but he and the Bulls have now reached a deal that keeps him in Chicago through 2026-27,” Charania said. “After two years away from the game, Ball has made a successful, productive return this season.”

Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 30 games after missing the past two years due to multiple knee surgeries to address a meniscus tear and other issues. After sending DeMar DeRozan to the Kings, executing a sign-and-trade via a three-year, $74 million deal, and dealing LaVine to the Kings, the Bulls will hold onto Ball for the near future.

He’s on pace for a bounce-back season in 2025-26, as he’s already flashed signs of returning to the player he once was this season, thus convincing the Bulls to stick with the 27-year-old guard.