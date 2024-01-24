Magic Johnson believes that several NBA playoff hopefuls need to make a trade to unlock their best version.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the process of trying to establish themselves in the upper echelon of the Western Conference playoff picture. Although James has continued playing at an elite level in his Age 39 season, the Lakers have struggled to put together wins as of late, keeping them submerged around the play-in area of the standings as the season enters its second half.

One person who thinks that a trade might be in store for the Lakers as next month's deadline approaches is none other than franchise legendary point guard Magic Johnson, who recently took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to break down which playoff hopefuls he views as needing a shakeup, and which ones are good as they are.

“Looking at the Western Conference, I think the World Champion Nuggets, the Clippers, the Timberwolves, and the Thunder don't need a trade,” wrote Johnson. “The Lakers, the Pelicans, the Suns, the Mavericks, the Warriors and the Kings definitely need to make some trades before the deadline!”

It would be hard to argue with most of the names for each category on Johnson's list. As for the Lakers, Los Angeles has struggled to knock down shots from distance so far on the new campaign, although D'Angelo Russell has been singlehandedly trying to make up for that problem as of late with one of the hottest shooting stretches of his career in recent weeks.

The Lakers will next take the floor against the Clippers on Tuesday evening.