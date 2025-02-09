Former NBA and Kansas State basketball star Michael Beasley is in hot water with the law. Beasley was arrested for marijuana possession at an airport, per The Mercury in Kansas. The incident allegedly occurred at the Manhattan airport in Manhattan, Kansas.

Beasley was arrested on Sunday morning. He had been in the area for a Kansas State basketball game against Kansas over the weekend. He was was found with just under six grams of marijuana while trying to board a plane, per the outlet.

The former Wildcats star was released on bond hours later, per Sports Illustrated.

The former NBA star spent one season playing for Kansas State under Frank Martin, in 2007-08. He left for the NBA after that year. He finished his one season at Kansas State as the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Michael Beasley has had legal problems before

Beasley was drafted as the second overall selection by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft. He spent more than a decade in the league, playing for the Heat and several other franchises. He last played professional basketball in 2022.

While he's no longer a player, Beasley still stays around the game of basketball. He's often a guest on sports talk podcasts, and is a passionate fan of Kansas State basketball. Beasley was in attendance Sunday as the Wildcats defeated Kansas, 81-73.

“Everyone is treating me like I’m a cool guy,” Beasley said after the game, per the Wichita Eagle. “I didn’t realize I would get this much respect as a former player.”

This is not the first time though that Beasley has run afoul of the law. He's been arrested for marijuana possession before, including during his time in the NBA. In 2013, he was arrested in Arizona, which led to his termination with the Phoenix Suns.

In 2019, Beasley was suspended by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy.

Kansas State basketball fans surely hope the best for Beasley, in light of his current legal situation.