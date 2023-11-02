Marcus Jordan sent a clear message to those who disapprove of his newly- established relationship with Larsa Pippen.

Michael Jordan is an NBA legend. Most fans know about the six championships he helped bring to the Chicago Bulls. One of his sons, Marcus Jordan, is currently in a relationship with Larsa Pippen. Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen. Naturally, people do not approve of the relationship, but Marcus Jordan sent a clear message to naysayers.

Marcus Jordan glows about his chemistry with Larsa Pippen

Jordan recently addressed those who are not fond of the 32-year-old's romantic relationship with Pippen:

“[Forget] them. I just feel like we complement each other in so many different ways…I feel like we're living in our truth and anybody that isn't happy about it can [forget about it],” Jordan said via Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Pippen chimed in as well. The 49-year-old said, “We are so much alike that it's crazy. I know aesthetically it probably doesn't look good, but I feel like when people see us together and hang out with us, they're like ‘It makes sense.'”

It does look odd to see the couple together despite with their wide age difference. Furthermore, the fact that each party has relations with the ex-Bulls players makes things dicey. However, Marcus Jordan has a point.

At the end of the day, if the couple is happy and compatible with each other, that is most important.

Michael Jordan has previously expressed his thoughts on the matter saying that Marcus is a “grown adult.” The Bulls legend likely just wants his son to be happy. From the looks of it, it seems the new couple is doing well.