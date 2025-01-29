The ongoing debate about the NBA’s reliance on 3-point shooting has gained a new voice: YouTube megastar MrBeast. During a recent appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the internet sensation shared his thoughts on the evolution of basketball, particularly the impact of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, AthlonSports reports. While Shaq criticized the league’s shift toward perimeter shooting, MrBeast passionately defended the trend, calling it both exciting and transformative.

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hold back when discussing why he believes NBA viewership has declined. He argued that the game has become predictable, with teams relying too heavily on 3-point strategies. “Everybody is running the same plays,” Shaq said. “Steph Curry and those guys messed it up. Every team isn’t a 3-point shooter, so why does everyone have the same strategy? It makes the game boring.”

Shaq’s critique reflects a sentiment shared by some basketball purists who miss the physical, inside-out style of play that once dominated the league. However, MrBeast sees things differently. A self-proclaimed Warriors fan, he praised Curry’s ability to shoot from deep and the excitement it brings to the game. “I love watching Steph just huck up threes,” MrBeast said. “If I had to pick a team to watch for the rest of my life, it would be the Warriors.”

MrBeast’s Defense of the Deep Ball

MrBeast acknowledged that not everyone enjoys the current state of the game, but he firmly believes the 3-point revolution has made basketball more entertaining. “I know some people complain about too many 3-point shots, but personally, I love it,” he said. “When Steph pulls up from eight feet behind the line, you have to admit that’s incredibly fun to watch.”

The influence of Curry and the Warriors is undeniable. Since their championship runs began in 2015, the league has seen a dramatic increase in 3-point attempts. Teams now prioritize spacing, ball movement, and perimeter shooting, largely inspired by Golden State’s success. The league average for 3-point attempts per game has more than doubled over the past decade, a testament to Curry’s impact.

The Future of the NBA

While Shaq and other critics argue that the game has lost some of its physicality and variety, MrBeast’s perspective highlights the appeal of the modern style. The ability to score from anywhere on the court, combined with the thrill of long-range shots, has captivated a new generation of fans.

The debate over 3-point shooting isn’t likely to end anytime soon, but one thing is clear: the NBA has changed forever. With influencers like MrBeast championing the deep-ball era, the league’s shift toward perimeter play shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you prefer the old-school grit or the new-age finesse, there’s no denying that Curry and the Warriors have left an indelible mark on basketball.