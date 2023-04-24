Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Game 4 of their first round NBA Playoffs series with the Celtics leading 2-1, and there was an odd instance of confetti raining down on the court in the first quarter that caused a stoppage of play.

Celtics-Hawks Game 4 had a stoppage for confetti falling from the ceiling 😅 pic.twitter.com/VcIIjk63NE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

The Celtics were leading the Hawks and the time by the score of 33-22, and they have been able to maintain a lead for the majority of the first half. The Hawks need the game to avoid falling down 3-1 in the series going to Boston for Game 5. A lot of fans came out with reactions to the confetti, so let’s get to them.

“Bro what is going on there’s confetti on the court #nba” wrote @NathanH78910.

“dawg what do the hawks need the confetti for?” wrote @Otis_Sox.

“trying to think of what the confetti was even going to be used for” wrote @BTRowland.

“Why is there confetti falling on the court😂” wrote @CookedByCeltics.

“The game is being stopped because pieces of confetti are falling onto the court” wrote @ATLjohnson18.

“Releasing confetti to stop momentum?” wrote @StoolGreenie.

Releasing confetti to stop momentum? pic.twitter.com/tTfF1GDn1M — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) April 23, 2023

If you told Hawks fans that confetti would be falling on the floor at their arena during the NBA Playoffs, they probably would have been really happy to hear that. This definitely is not the scenario that Hawks fans would have envisioned it happening.

For now, Hawks fans have to hope that Trae Young and his team can pull a comeback on the Celtics in Game 4 to even the series at two game apiece.