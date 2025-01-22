Rajon Rondo, an NBA legend, and one of the last pure point guards of the league. He played a key role in leading the Boston Celtics to their 2008 NBA championship and made a significant impact during his brief time with the Los Angeles Lakers, driving their 2020 bubble championship success.

Rondo appeared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, where he shared his thoughts on winning the championship with the Boston Celtics, and the title with the Los Angeles Lakers, achieved in the NBA Bubble during the pandemic.

Rajon Rondo explaining the difference between his Celtics and Lakers championships

When host Chandler Parsons brought up Rondo's earlier comment about the Lakers' championship holding greater significance because his son was with him, Rondo replied: “Now that we all have kids, I think they understand. It meant more from a sentimental point, something I obviously remember more with my kids. And say if you have kids you understand. And, so for me, at a young age when I was at the Celtics I was thinking you know, this is about to be my new normal. We had a hell of a time and a team that we could run it back to back way, and since I kinda took it for granted when I was young. But understanding it took me twelve years later to get one. Appreciating it ten times more than also being able to have that experience with my son. So it’s just different values. Obviously the Celtic one got me to where I am, you know my career so they’ll always be first.”

In 2008, a 22-year-old Rajon Rondo, in just his third NBA season, captured his first championship as the Celtics defeated the Lakers in six games. This victory marked Boston’s first title since 1986. Rondo played alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen on one of the most dominant Celtics teams in recent memory.

At 34, Rajon Rondo secured his second championship, this time with LeBron James and the Lakers, providing a steady veteran presence off the bench, excelling as a facilitator, and delivering relentless defense when called upon. Despite the absence of fans in the arena due to the bubble environment, players were allowed to have a few family members present. This created a meaningful moment for Rondo, who shared the experience with his son, Pierre.

Rondo sharing his championship with his son

Rondo also explained that he valued each championship differently but admitted the 2020 title felt more special because he could share it with his son. Reflecting on the 2008 victory, Rondo credited it with jumpstarting his career. During his prime, Celtics fans admired his relentless effort on both ends of the court, highlighted by his elite passing and tenacious defense.

The Celtic and Laker legend enjoyed a successful 16-year NBA career, earning two championships, four All-Star selections, one All-NBA honor, and four All-Defensive Team nods.

He played for nine teams, spending 12 seasons with the Celtics (nine seasons) and Lakers (three seasons). Averaging 7.9 assists per game, Rondo wasn't known for his scoring but made a significant impact with his high basketball IQ and leadership, contributing to the championship success of both teams. He last suited up for the Lakers and Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season.