Although former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement in September, Shaq talked on The Big Podcast about how he doesn't see how the ‘Woj Bomb' was truly impactful.

“Woj was just a well-respected guy and when you respect somebody, you share certain information with them,” Shaq said. For example, only me and Mark (Cuban) knew I was trying to get to the Mavs. I didn’t say nothing about it 20 years later. Woj had high integrity and high trust. There are a lot of guys that are going to be taking his position. And with all the stuff that we’ve got going on in the way technology gets around, it's going to be a lot more guys with access like him.”

Wojnarowski became a household name with the ‘Woj Bomb', a breaking NBA news announcement that many people trusted. From announcing the hiatus of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 or signings no one expected, fans across the sports globe trusted the former NBA insider.

Is Shaq underestimating Adrian Wojnarowski's impact?

Short answer, yes. Although Shaq makes a valid point about the increased use of technology, so much misinformation can be spread. While people might think it's the truth, it ultimately isn't. Also, certain player, and even management will take to social media to dismiss potential claims.

For example, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook dismissed a social media rumor about him taking Christian Braun's No. 0 jersey.

The rumor was false but just because people have technology, it doesn't automatically make a source credible. Wojnarowski earned the trust of the NBA sphere before sending off the news. Former NBA Insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania has stepped in Wojnarowski's place.

Despite Charania building his reputation, the ‘Woj Bomb' became a staple across all of basketball. Having truly trustworthy and credible reporting seems more of a dying breed in today's culture. Wojnarowski brought that for over 20 years to the NBA.