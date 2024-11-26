Recently, the NBA announced major changes to its All-Star game format, which will now include a tournament of four teams. The teams will play semifinal games to 40 points, before a final matchup to 25 points between the winners, per Shams Charania of ESPN, with three teams being composed of eight All-Stars each and the other squad being whoever wins the Rising Stars game.

One person who isn't thrilled with the changes is ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, who recently took to First Take to relay his concerns.

“I hate it. It's a complete waste of time. I abhor it. I think it's an insult and a disgrace to pioneers who have helped elevate the NBA product to what it is,” said Smith. “I think it's a blemish on NBA players. I personally have no interest in even being there, and I never speak against the NBA this way. I'm not where I am in my life were it not for the NBA.”

Smith then went on to explain why he holds the players accountable for the change.

“I don't blame the league office for this at all… this is on the players, man,” said Smith. “I've said this on a thousand occasions and I'll say it again: This is the ultimate indictment against the NBA players. They play harder practicing in the summer league. Now what possible excuse could you have for playing harder practicing amongst yourselves in the Summer League than you are in an exhibition game where stars descend from all over the country, if not all over the world, to come and watch you play in an exhibition?”

Indeed, the NBA All-Star game has come under major fire in recent years for its perceived lack of competition, with the league trying various strategies, including cash prizes and other tweaks to the format, to try to get the players to, well, play hard. None of that has worked so far.

It's unclear at this point how Adam Silver and company believe that another adjustment to the format will alleviate the root of the issue, which is players not taking the game seriously, a trend that the league is desperately hoping doesn't trickle into actual games throughout the season.

The All-Star game is set to take place in mid February from the Chase Center in San Francisco.