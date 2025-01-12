Debates over the best players to ever participate in a sport are one of the most popular conversations surrounding each respective game. This is particularly common in NBA circles. A debate between Tim Hardaway Sr. and Paul Pierce about how Pierce compares to Dwayne Wade is one of the latest.

Hardaway had a comedic response to Pierce believing he was better than Dwyane Wade.

“Let’s talk about Paul Pierce. Paul said he’s better than D-Wade. You out your mind. You’ve been smoking too much, to tell you the truth. You’ve been hating on the Heat since Ray Allen left Boston to go to Miami. He’s been hating on the Heat & Pat Riley since day 1,” @dru_star posted on Twitter/X.

How do Paul Pierce and Dwayne Wade compare?

The debate over who the better player is between Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade is an interesting one as both Hall of Famers have extensive resumes.

Pierce, who played 19 years in the NBA, was a 10-time NBA All-Star, the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year, a 2008 Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics and a selection to the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

Wade, whose NBA career covered 16 seasons, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, a three-time NBA Champion, selected to eight All-NBA teams, three All-NBA Defensive teams and the 2008-09 scoring champion.

Throughout the 1,343 games Pierce played throughout his career, he averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. Wade played in 1,054 games over the span of his career, averaging 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field.

There is no question that both players are legends of the game and fully deserve their respective spots in the Hall of Fame.

After analyzing the resumes of both players, however, it is clear that Wade has a slight edge over Pierce.