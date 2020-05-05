Tony Parker shares why it was ‘weird’ to work for Michael Jordan at first

Michael Jordan is a hot topic these days. A legend of the game with the San Antonio Spurs, longtime NBA point guard Tony Parker then concluded his illustrious playing career with the Charlotte Hornets. Spending just one season in Charlotte after 17 seasons with the Spurs, Parker notably retired following the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign en route to sailing off into the sunset as one of the best international players in NBA history.

Of course, Parker was no stranger to being around some big time figures like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. However, it is hard to compare someone’s celebrity status to that of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who now owns the aforementioned Hornets. As a result, Parker may or may not have been a bit starstruck upon landing in Charlotte with the Hornets in 2018-19.

“At the beginning it was weird,” Parker recently told The Undefeated. “I didn’t even know what to put in my phone – do I put ‘Michael,’ ‘Michael Jordan,’ ‘M.J.’ – I didn’t know what to do.”

"At the beginning it was weird … I didn’t even know what to put in my phone – do I put “Michael,” “Michael Jordan,” “MJ” – I didn’t know what to do." Tony Parker discusses what it’s been like to go from idolizing Michael Jordan to developing a relationship with the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xx3pZp3G3z — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 5, 2020

Of course, Michael Jordan has returned to the limelight as a result of ESPN’s recently-released docu-series, “The Last Dance.” Always one of the more recognizable faces on the planet, sports or no sports, Jordan is now the talk of the town once again as the wide world of sports has come to a screeching halt due to the ongoing “coronavirus” pandemic.

Although Parker is certainly quite famous in his own right, no one can really compare to the legacy and aura that surrounds “Air Jordan” himself. Michael Jordan stands alone.

