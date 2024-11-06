In today's sports media landscape, every retired NBA player now has a podcast, and fans can hear some truly wild stories coming from their former playing days. For instance, Heat legend Udonis Haslem shared a crazy story about Dwyane Wade, whose statue stands outside Kaseya Center, and the late OJ Simpson's “lady friend” on the latest episode of “The OGs Show” with another ex-teammate Mike Miller.

“OJ's girl tried to hit on his man,” Haslem said on the podcast, via a clip shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. After Wade said he didn't recall what happened, Haslem continued the story.

“The killer?… We will have to ride on the Juice… We ain't f**k with that,” he added.

Dwyane Wade and the Juice

Amid a seemingly uncomfortable Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem revealed that the Heat superstar avoided the lady after finding out that she was also involved with OJ Simpson.

In 1994, the former NFL superstar, known as “The Juice,” faced double murder charges for the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and the waiter Ron Goldman at her house in Los Angeles.

OJ's trial began with the infamous “white Bronco chase” and involved the equally notorious glove-fitting attempt that birthed the line, “If it doesn't fit, you must acquit,” which ultimately resulted in his acquittal of all criminal charges in 1995.

Many years later, Simpson received a jail sentence for armed robbery, where he spent nearly a decade until his parole in 2017. Afterward, he became an online presence who commented on politics and current events on social media. Early in 2024, OJ passed away from cancer.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade received a statue from the Heat, celebrating his career there that ended with three NBA championships and one Finals MVP. He also entered the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Arguably one of the greatest two-way guards of all time, Wade won Finals MVP in 2006 after going on a sensational run to win four straight Finals games to come back from an 0-2 deficit to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, Wade's statue received more jokes than praises, as fans noted that its face didn't look like the legendary guard at all, though he did come to the artists' defense.

Key role players

On the other hand, Udonis Haslem was also a key role player in the Heat's three title runs, providing a physical presence and gritty attitude to the Big Three era, whose showmanship eclipsed their smothering defense.

Besides hitting a three-pointer with one shoe, Mike Miller also played a key role as a floor spacer for the Big Three Heat, allowing LeBron James and D-Wade to dissect defenses from the inside-out.