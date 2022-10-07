Victor Wembanyama asked to prom after monster 36-point night

Victor Wembanyama was already one of the most highly-touted NBA draft prospects of all time. His recent 37 and 36-point performances during the Metropolitans 92’s showcase against the G League Ignite only made more people fall in love with him.

Standing at an astounding 7’3 as an 18-year old, Wembanyama wowed everybody with his ability to drain threes, block shots, and perhaps create for himself off the dribble. But it seems as if Wembanyama also has some game off the court.

After the game, Victor Wembanyama approached a woman who appears to be his fan in more ways than one. ‘Lo and behold, the woman was holding a sign inviting the future NBA star to her prom, one of the most memorable and important events in a teenager’s formative years.

The woman’s adorable sign read: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. So here’s me takin’ mine: Prom?”

Per Ben Golliver:

Victor Wembanyama gets invited to prom pic.twitter.com/CBt3YKhSSA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 6, 2022

What an adorable sight. Oh to be young again. You’ll never know unless you try, right? Good on her for putting herself out there and taking a chance on someone who’s especially sought-after, all over the globe, no less.

It’s difficult to believe but most of the people Victor Wembanyama’s age only have these sorts of troubles to navigate in their lives. But Wembanyama is facing an enormous responsibility other 18-year olds could only imagine.

Wembanyama will have more suitors soon enough, especially in the NBA where he could genuinely turn a franchise’s fortunes around. The tanking war to get the most lottery balls as possible for the 2023 NBA Draft will be a sight to behold.

Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder will be in such good positions to acquire a franchise-altering talent, especially with Scoot Henderson looming as a “consolation prize”.

(Henderson is great in his own right, and even has a small argument to get picked over Wembanyama.)

Nonetheless, it’s moments like these that will make people remember that Wembanyama is so young. Despite the understandable excitement surrounding his impending arrival in the NBA, he should be cut some slack with him still being an adolescent and all.

Will Victor Wembanyama accept the prom invitation? Who knows? But one thing’s for sure: he should live life to the fullest, and perhaps make a young woman’s prom experience all the more sweet.