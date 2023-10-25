Basketball season is almost here! In preparation for the opening night of the season on Tuesday, which current head coaches have the best odds to take home Coach of the Year honors? Without further ado, it is about time to take a look at our NBA odds series where our 2023-2024 Coach of the Year winner prediction and pick will be revealed.

A year ago, it proved to be Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown who was voted unanimously as the 2022-2023 NBA Coach of the Year. With stints in Los Angeles, Cleveland, and even Golden State as an associate head coach, it was Brown who finally reached the pinnacle of coaching with the illustrious honor a year ago. Who has what it takes to join him at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 regular season?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 Coach of the Year Odds

Mark Daigneault: +750

Adrian Griffin: +900

Joe Mazzulla: +1200

Rick Carlisle: +1400

Why Mark Daigneault Will Win Coach of the Year

Entering his third season as Oklahoma City's head coach, not only are the Thunder one of the more promising jobs in all of the association, but a big reason for OKC's success has been because of Daigneault. When the 38-year-old head coach first accepted the Oklahoma City gig back in 2020, the Thunder were in complete rebuild mode with no end in sight. However, ever since, Daigneault has improved the team's win total by 16 victories with a 40-42 overall record last season and they are clearly on the verge of a breakout season. By the time it is all said and done, don't be surprised if OKC proves that they are a legitimate contender by season's end en route to Daigneault being honored as Coach of the Year.

Why Adrian Griffin Will Win Coach of the Year

Currently with the second-highest odds to be named COTY at +900, the newly acquainted Milwaukee Bucks head coach is simply walking into a dream scenario with a win-now roster. With sky-high championship aspirations in and around the dairy capital of the world, it only makes sense that Griffin's odds are so high to win the award despite not having ever coached at the NBA level.

Oftentimes in the NBA, coaches are only as good as their players, and in Griffin's case, the addition of all-world point guard Damian Lillard is a franchise-altering move that could prove to be a legendary acquisition in the state of Wisconsin. Simply put, this is a loaded roster, and even if Griffin isn't considered one of the best coaches in the NBA, he still will have a terrific chance to win this award due to the sheer talent that exists on his team.

Why Joe Mazzulla Will Win Coach of the Year

After being scrutinized during the playoffs on how he handled certain situations, the oddsmakers in Vegas still believe in his coaching abilities as he will begin the season with +1200 odds calling this award his. At the moment, the 35-year-old head coach of the Boston Celtics is in his second full season as the main man at the helm after years of being an assistant and interim coach with the organization.

If Mazzulla is truly going to win this award, then a top-two finish within the Eastern Conference will end up being an absolute must. Above all else, Boston possibly possesses the most talented roster in all of basketball and anything less than a top finish out east from the Celtics would put Mazzulla's chances of winning the award in serious jeopardy. However, if they can live up to the lofty expectations throughout the regular season by looking like a dominant squad, then the value to select Mazulla at +1200 is not a bad option.

Why Rick Carlisle Will Win Coach of the Year

Lastly, veteran coach Rick Carlisle will be an intriguing name in the running for the 2023-2024 NBA Coach of the Year Award. He has had a decent amount of experience within the league since landing his first head coaching gig in the Motor City when he was with the Detroit Pistons from 2001-2003. Since then, the 59-year-old head coach has taken his teaching talents to Indiana for five seasons and most notably held a long tenure in the Lone Star State when he was with the Dallas Mavericks from 2008-2021. Now in his third season since returning to Indiana, does Carlisle have the right personnel on the roster to make some noise in the east?

Indeed, the biggest question mark for Carlisle's chances of winning COTY will depend on the amount of talent inside the Pacers locker room. Currently sitting at +1400 odds, it will be considered quite remarkable if Carlisle puts this team over the top to contending status. Nevertheless, there is no question that the Eastern Conference is wide open, and if they can start off hot to begin the year, then anything is possible!

Final 2023-24 Coach of the Year Prediction & Pick

There is a reason why so many are high on the Thunder this season, and Mark Daigneault is a big reason for that. Combine this with the fact that they have a plethora of young talent and another year of experience under their belts, it wouldn't be shocking if this is Daigneault's award to lose this season.

Final 2023-24 Coach of the Year Winner Prediction & Pick: Mark Daigneault (+750)