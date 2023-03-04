The Philadelphia 76ers will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks in a potential playoff preview. We’re in Milwaukee sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers are coming off a 133-126 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, a bad third quarter doomed them. Joel Embiid led them with 35 points and eight rebounds. Likewise, Tyrese Maxey added 29 points. James Harden had 27 points and 13 assists. Sadly, the bench only produced 22 points. The 76ers shot 57.7 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from the 3-point line. However, they also turned the ball over 14 times.

The Bucks destroyed the Orlando Magic 139-117. Significantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo led them with 31 points. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists. Additionally, Brook Lopez scored 18 points. The Bucks shot 52.1 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the triples. Moreover, the Bucks forced 13 turnovers.

The 76ers come into this game with a record of 40-22. Also, they are 16-12 on the road. The Sixers are 6-4 over their most recent 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bucks come into this game with a record of 45-17. The Bucks are 27-5 at home. Amazingly, the Bucks have won 16 games in a row, which is their third-highest winning streak in franchise history. The Bucks are two wins shy of their second-best, which they set in the 2019-2020 season. Furthermore, they need four wins to tie their franchise record of 20 wins in a row, set in the 1970-1971 season.

The 76ers and Bucks have split the season series, with both games happening at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Consequently, the Sixers are 3-7 over 10 games in Milwaukee. Will they have enough to end the streak?

Here are the 76ers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-105)

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:3p PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have all the hype every season but can never live up to it. Once again, they are contenders but sit third in the Western Conference. Philadelphia still retains some of the best weapons in the association.

Embiid averages 33 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Consequently, most teams cannot defend him, and he finds a way to get to the rip. James Harden has enjoyed his stay in Philadelphia and continues to produce consistently. Significantly, Harden averages 21.7 points and 10.6 assists per game. Maxey and Harris also contribute. Moreover, Maxey averages 19.9 points, and Harris averages 15.2 points per game.

These four lead a Philadelphia team that ranks eighth in field goal shooting percentage and third in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, the Sixers are the best team in the NBA at the charity stripe. But the Sixers struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. However, they handle the rock well, ranking sixth in turnovers. The 76ers are also 14th in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can score consistently and avoid bad quarters. Then, they must contain Antetokounmpo.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Antetokounmpo is one of the most talented players in the league. Therefore, expect the “Greek Freak” to remain a focal part of the offense. Antetokounmpo is a threat everywhere, and his long-range ability makes him dangerous. Likewise, he is tough to score against, also. Antetokounmpo averages 31.3 points per game and is a monster all over the hardwood.

Holiday averages 19.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Lopez averages 14.7 points, while Bobby Portis averages 14 points per game. Antetokounmpo and these three must carry a Milwaukee offense that ranks 22nd in field goal shooting percentage, 13th in 3-point shooting percentage, and 29th from the charity stripe. However, they are the best team in the association on the boards, ranking first in rebounds. The Bucks struggle with the rock, ranking 20th in turnovers. Moreover, the Bucks are 12th in blocked shots, displaying their ability to protect the rim. But can the Bucks box out and win the battle of the boards?

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo continues to shine and score without issue. Also, the Bucks must shut down Embiid and Harden and force the Sixers to go elsewhere.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The 76ers must prove themselves. Ultimately, they trail the Bucks by five games in the standings and can still make a late play for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are looking to keep their streak going, and will do enough to win their 17th in a row.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-115)