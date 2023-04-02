Sunday’s NBA slate will come to a close as we’re back with another prediction and pick for this battle between Eastern Conference giants. The Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) will travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22). Don’t miss this primetime matchup on Sunday Night! Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference and have clinched their playoff position. They continue to be led by Joel Embiid as he furthers his quest for an MVP title. The 76ers have been reaping the rewards of his All-NBA caliber play and have won their last two games coming into this one as they try to topple the 1-seed Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in first-place in the East and have clinched the division. They’ll be the most complete team heading into the playoffs and will be looking to make a statement against the 76ers here tonight. They’ve won five of their last seven games, but are most recently coming off a massive 41-point loss to the Celtics. They’ll look to bounce back against a conference rival.

Here are the 76ers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +5 (-106)

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-114)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are coming into this one off back-to-back wins against the Mavericks and Raptors. In those games, Joel Embiid was his usual dominant self and scored 25 each time out. The 76ers were dominant on the boards and will have to do the same against another great rebounding team like the Bucks. They’ve been shooting well from three and have seen a big boost from James Harden. Look for the 76ers to draw some plays up and get Harden open from three.

The 76ers are a good away team at 21-17 ATS on the road. They also lead the season series with the Bucks 2-1 and won their last two meetings. Winning this one in Milwaukee would send a huge message to the conference leader that the 76ers are the true contenders in the East. Look for Joel Embiid to once again relish in the spotlight as he battles against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have done everything they had to prove themselves as the best team in the NBA. They’ll want to win this game against the 76ers and prove their dominance over a team they’ve struggled against. They had a terrible game last time out against the Celtics in which they couldn’t get anything going offensively. Bouncing back after a performance like that is no small task, so it’ll be crucial for the Bucks to play well defensively and avoid any scoring outburst from the 76ers.

The Bucks have been an amazing home team at 30-8. In those games, they’re 21-15 ATS and have done a great job playing in front of their home fans. They lost the last meeting to the 76ers at home, so the Bucks will be very motivated to even the score in this one. Look for Giannis to have a great game as Brooke Lopez adds a huge night too. They’ll need to do all they can to stop Embiid from making it look easy against them.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be yet another great meeting between these two teams. With the playoffs so close, both teams will be hungry to make a statement, so look for this one to be close defensively. We’ll give the edge to the Bucks as the home team, but let’s instead side with the under as this game will have the intensity of a playoff showdown.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: UNDER 236 (-110)