It’s a potential playoff preview as the Philadelphia 76ers meet the Cleveland Cavaliers. We’re in Cleveland sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers are coming off a 112-93 victory over the Washington Wizards. Ultimately, a great second half enabled the Sixers to pull away. Joel Embiid finished with 34 points, while James Harden added 18 points and 14 assists. Overall, the 76ers shot 51.3 percent as a team and allowed the Wizards to shoot just 40.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from the triples. The Sixers won the battle of the boards 42-35. Also, they blocked 10 shots and produced six steals.

Last night, the Cavaliers blew out the Charlotte Hornets 120-104, building a large lead and never relinquishing it. The Cavs won a game where they did not have the services of Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, both sitting out with minor ailments. Instead, Evan Movley led the Cavs with 26 points, while Caris Levert had 22 and Darius Garland added 19. Cedi Osman struck for 24 points off the bench, helping nail the final dagger in this game. Significantly, the Cavs shot 51.1 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers also forced 19 turnovers.

The 76ers come into this game with a record of 45-22 and are one game behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Moreover, they are 7-3 over their recent 10 games. The Sixers are 19-12 on the road. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 44-27 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just three games behind the Sixers. The Cavs are 6-4 in their past 10. Also, they are 28-7 at home.

The teams have met twice this season, with the Cavaliers winning 113-85 in Cleveland and the Sixers winning 118-112 in Philadelphia. Additionally, the Sixers are 6-4 in the past 10 games in Cleveland.

Here are the 76ers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Cavaliers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

TV: ESPN, BSOH and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have exploded recently and are getting hot at the right time. Now, they look to keep the momentum going in a tough game on the road against a team they likely will meet in the second round.

Embiid is the leader, with 33.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. Also, he averages 25.4 points and 11.2 rebounds in his career against Cleveland. Harden averages 21.8 points and 10.8 assists per game. However, his numbers are higher against Cleveland, where he has put up 25 points and 8.1 assists per game. Tyrese Maxey is a core player, averaging 19.8 points per game. Likewise, he averages 14.1 in eight career games against the Cavs. Tobias Harris is another option, with 14.8 points per game. Also, he has marks of 13.2 points per game in his career against the Cavs.

These four help power an offense that is seventh in field goal percentage, first in free-throw shooting percentage, and first from the 3-point line. However, they continue to struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. The Sixers handle the ball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. Finally, they defend the rim inconsistently, ranking 14th in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid and Harden continue to produce. Likewise, Maxey and Harris must play their part.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are dealing with some nagging injuries, and it is giving off memories of last season. Ultimately, they still have the depth to compete and an offense that could produce buckets.

Mitchell did not play against the Hornets. Therefore, expect him to potentially sit out tonight. The Cavs must find someone to account for his 27.6 points per game. Thus, Garland might be the answer. Garland averages 22 points per game and is a solid star. Now, he must show that he can bring it against one of the best teams in the league. Allen also may sit again. Therefore, the Cavs need more from Mobley.

The Cavs are sixth in field goal shooting percentage, 19th in free-throw shooting percentage, and 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they also struggle on the boards, ranking 23rd in rebounds. But the Cavs also handle the rock well, ranking fifth in turnovers. Lastly, they sometimes struggle on the defensive end, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Somehow, someone must pick up the hole left by Mitchell and Allen.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

We are making this prediction based on the possibility that Mitchell and Allen sit out again. Therefore, expect Embiid, Harden and friends to go into Cleveland and steal a win.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-110)