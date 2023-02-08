The Philadelphia 76ers (34-18) visit the Boston Celtics (38-16) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia has won two of their last three games to propel them into third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 57% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. Boston has won three of their last four games and remains in first place in the East. The Celtics covered 52% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the division rivals. Boston took the first matchup at home, 126-117.

Here are the 76ers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Celtics Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-106)

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia enters tonight’s game as one of the hottest teams in the East. After struggling with injuries for the first part of the season, the 76ers are firing on all cylinders and streaking toward the top of the standings. Philly features a balanced attack as they average 114.6 PPG (13th) but allow just 110.9 PPG (fourth). The 76ers are an analytical darling as they excel from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line. In addition to ranking in the top 10 in made threes with 12.8 per game, they shoot 39% from deep – the third-highest mark in the league. They truly excel at the line, however, ranking second in both made free throws (20.4 per game) and free throw percentage (83%). On the defensive end, they excel at limiting opposing shooters as the 76ers rank second in both opposing three-point percentage (34%) and threes allowed per game (11.2).

The 76ers are led by big man Joel Embiid. Embiid is a matchup nightmare for any team given his size and skill. For the season, Embiid leads the league in scoring with 33.4 PPG. In addition, he averages 10.2 RPG and 4.1 APG. At 7’0″ tall and 280 lbs. Embiid can impose his will underneath. That being said, he remains a formidable threat from beyond the arc as well, averaging 1.2 made threes per game while hitting them at a 36% clip. The MVP candidate is a dangerous threat at the free-throw line as well where he averages a staggering 11.8 attempts per game while making them at an 86% clip.

For as good as Embiid has been this season, point guard James Harden is the engine that makes the 76ers go. Harden has transitioned into one of the best pass-first guards in the league, averaging 10.9 APG. That being said, he can still fill up a box score as he averages 21 PPG and 6.4 RPG. Harden has been especially dialed in from deep this season with a three-point percentage of 39%. He lit up the Celtics in their first meeting, scoring 35 points on 9/14 shooting while dishing out eight assists and pulling down seven rebounds.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston continues to be the best all-around team in the league and still holds the best odds to win the NBA Finals at +300. The Celtics feature an incredible offense that ranks third in scoring with 117.6 PPG. They are nearly as impressive on the defensive end, allowing just 111.6 PPG – sixth-fewest in the league. The Celtics do an excellent job sharing the ball and limiting mistakes on offense as they rank second in assist-to-turnover ratio. Those extra passes ensure plenty of open three-point attempts and contribute to their 15.5 threes per game – second most in the NBA.

The Celtics are led by their pair of All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum leads the team with 30.9 PPG and 8.7 RPG, although Brown is right behind him with 27 PPG and 7.1 RPG. A good portion of their scoring comes from deep as both players average nearly three threes per night. Their ability to coexist as stars was on full display the last time they matched up with Philly. In the Celtics’ win, both Tatum and Brown scored 35 points apiece. Although Brown sat out Monday’s game, he is probable tonight and should be good to go in one of their biggest matchups to date.

The X-factor for Boston tonight could be big man Robert Williams III. Although he stands at a slight 6’9″ compared to his counterpart’s 7’0″, Williams is a capable defender down low. After missing time early, Williams has really come on of late – averaging 11.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG over his last five appearances.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Although Boston beat Philly by nine the last time they met, I expect things to be much closer considering how well the 76ers are playing.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +4.5 (-106)