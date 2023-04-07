Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Atlanta Hawks today. We’re in Atlanta sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Hawks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers fell 129-101 to the Miami Heat. However, they have clinched the 3-seed regardless, so results do not matter over these final games. The 76ers allowed 41 points in the first quarter. Moreover, they trailed 67-46 at halftime and never recovered. Joel Embiid scored 21 points, while James Harden added 14. Sadly, they did not have the services of Tyrese Maxey available. Tobias Harris only managed 11 points. Likewise, they allowed Miami to shoot 55.7 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent from the triples. And the Sixers shot 51.3 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 42-32, including an allowance of 10 offensive rebounds. The 76ers also committed 15 turnovers.

The Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 134-116. Significantly, a strong second and third quarter helped propel them to victory. Trae Young led the way with 25 points, while John Collins added 23. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray had 19 points. Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin each added 16 points off the bench. Additionally, the Hawks shot 51.2 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from the triples. The Hawks also converted 35 of 40 free throws and won the battle of the boards 48-39.

The 76ers have officially clinched the 3-seed and are 52-28 with two games left to play. However, they are 4-6 over 10 games. The Sixers are also 23-16 on the road. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 41-39 coming into this showdown. The Hawks are also 6-4 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 24-16 at home.

The Sixers lead the season series 2-1. Likewise, the teams have split the last 10 games. But the Hawks are 6-4 in the past 10 games in Atlanta.

Here are the 76ers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Philadelphia 76ers: +10.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

TV: BSSE and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have clinched the 3-seed. Therefore, expect them to rest some players tonight as they face the Hawks with not many games left in the season. The playoffs are the important thing, but they must play two more games.

Embiid will not play tonight. Therefore, it will be a challenge for the Sixers to compete. The 76ers will likely be without Maxey again. Thus, it leaves two stars on the court for the Sixers to rely on. Harden will play and take the role of leader on the court. Also, Harris will suit up. But will these two be enough for the Sixers to cover?

The Sixers come into this game ranking seventh in field goal shooting percentage and are the best 3-point shooting team in the association. Moreover, they are the best free-throw-shooting team in the league. But the Sixers struggle on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Unfortunately, it may get worse with Embiid not playing. But the Sixers have solid coaching and are only eighth in turnovers. Also, they are solid on the defensive end, ranking 13th in blocked shots. But that may also take a hit with Embiid and Maxey both out.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can avoid falling behind early. Then, they must hit their shots.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are fighting for playoff positioning. Ultimately, they will start the play-in against the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, or the Toronto Raptors. But they will have to face at least one team on the road, as the Heat locked down the seventh seed last night.

Young is a superstar and still leads the Hawks. Significantly, he averages 26.2 points per game. Murray helps out by averaging 20.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Hawks have two other options, but their health is in question. De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic did not play in the last game. However, Bogdanovic is not on the injury report and will likely play. The Hawks have not cleared Hunter yet. Ultimately, they might choose to rest him to prevent further injury.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and take advantage early. Likewise, they must defend the rim efficiently.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks will have more healthy players available. Thus, expect them to rise to the occasion and play a highly efficient game agaisnt a team that is resting their players. The Hawks will cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: -10.5 (-110)