The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) visit the Miami Heat (33-29) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia has lost two in a row but remains in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 58% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Miami has lost four and their last five games and sits in seventh place in the East. The Heat covered 37% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the second of three meetings between the conference foes. Miami took the first game, 101-99, earlier this week.

Here are the 76ers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Heat Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 215 (-112)

Under: 215 (-108)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Heat

TV: NBCS Philadelphia, Bally Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia continues to be among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to their all-around attack. The 76ers rank 16th in scoring with 113.9 PPG but they really make their mark on the defensive end. Philadelphia allows just 110.2 PPG – the third-lowest mark in the NBA. They are especially stout against the three as they allow the fifth-lowest percentage and the second-fewest threes per game. Offensively, the 76ers live at the free throw line as they lead the league in both made free throws and free throw percentage. Additionally, they are a strong outside shooting team that ranks fourth in three-point percentage and 11th in threes per game.

The 76ers are led by perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid. While Embiid is listed as questionable tonight thanks to left foot soreness, he will likely end up playing after logging 34 minutes in Monday’s loss. He was strong in that game, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds despite a tough matchup with Bam Adebayo. While Embiid is matched up with Bam again tonight, I like him to improve upon his prior numbers given his track record. Embiid ranks second in the league in scoring with 33.0 PPG in addition to racking up 10.4 RPG and 4.1 APG. The seven-footer is one of the most difficult players to guard in the entire league as he averages 11.7 free throw attempts per game.

For as good as Embiid as been this season, the reemergence of James Harden has been just as critical to Philly’s success. Harden has altered his game significantly since his days as ball-dominant scorer as he now operates as the floor general for the 76ers. That doesn’t mean he can’t still light up the scoreboard, however, as Harden averages 21.6 PPG to go along with his league-leading 10.7 APG. After scoring 20 points and dishing out 12 assists in Monday’s loss, look for Harden to find even more success tonight in his second crack at the Miami defense.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The zombie Heat just won’t go away as they continue to creep up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite averaging the fewest points per game in the NBA, the Heat are a brutal matchup and can cover on any given night thanks to their stingy defense. Miami allows just 108.5 PPG – the second-fewest mark in the league. They are especially strong in the paint where they hold opponents to a league-low 44.9 PPG. Additionally, the Heat are pests on the ball and in passing lanes as they hold the second-highest forced turnover rate in the NBA.

Offensively, the Heat do have a trio of 20 PPG scorers despite their weak offensive numbers. Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.9 PPG in addition t his 5.9 RPG and 5.1 APG. He remains one of the most fearsome defenders in the sport, racking up 2.0 steals per game. After finishing one assist shy of a triple-double on Monday, look for Butler to make an impact throughout the game tonight.

Center Bam Adebayo is right behind Butler in the scoring department, averaging 21.2 PPG as well as a team-high 9.8 RPG. That being said, Bam will likely play a bigger role on the defensive end where he is matched up with Embiid. With that, expect Tyler Herro to serve as the biggest X-factor for Miami. The 20.5 PPG scorer can be streaky on the offensive end but when he is on Miami is incredibly tough to beat. After being held to eight points in Monday’s win look for him to bounce back tonight at home.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick

These team combined for just 200 points in their most recent game on Monday and I don’t expect many more points scored in Miami. Hammer the under and root for a barn burner between two of the three best defenses in the league.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Under 215 (-108)