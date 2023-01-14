Another intriguing inter-conference duel is on the docket for Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Jazz prediction and pick will be made.

Facing off for the first time since the Sixers were able to prevail over the Jazz back on Nov. 13th by a score of 105-98, Philly is fresh off of the wrong side of a discouraging blowout to the Thunder on Thursday. With the loss, the 76ers are 2-2 in their last four games played.

After losing a pair of games in a row, the Jazz have rebounded nicely by securing home victories in their prior two contests against the Cavaliers and Magic. Utah will march on with their current Eastern Conference schedule inside Vivint Arena where the Jazz have recorded a solid 14-7 record.

Here are the 76ers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Jazz Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-110)

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under:233.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

While the Sixers looked as dominant as can be in the 147-116 win over the Pistons a few nights ago, Philadelphia followed that up by laying an egg against a red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder team that exploited Philly’s defense for 133 points. In fact, the sluggish 76ers’ defensive effort was the most points they had given up all season long. Usually priding themselves on the defensive end of the court, Philly needs to bounce back in a big way if they want to avoid falling into shambles.

Without a doubt, picking up the intensity on defense will be a good start, but possessing a generational type player in Joel Embiid certainly makes life a whole lot easier. During the last matchup between these two squads, Embiid went for a career-high 59 points and also swatted a season-high seven shots out of thin air. Not to mention, but the seven-footer from Cameroon also scored 26 of the last 27 Sixers points en route to the big-time victory. While this type of historic outing will prove to be extremely difficult to top, Philadelphia knows that they can expose Utah’s soft paint defense with a hefty dose of Joel Embiid.

Not to mention, Philadelphia excels when they are moving the ball around and sharing the wealth. Coming into this matchup ranking inside the top ten in assists per game, the Sixers can’t get lackluster in their offensive game plan and must avoid playing iso-ball when buckets aren’t falling. Philadelphia also isn’t a very good rebounding team so with limited second-chance opportunities on offense, finding those high-percentage shots will be key.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

After coming down to Earth following a scalding-hot start to the season, the Jazz are at the point of their season where they are trying to put all of the pieces together at a consistent rate. Not many expected the Jazz to be as efficient as they are from an offensive perspective, but it has been their inability to make opposing teams miss that has often plagued them.

Nevertheless, Utah has played a gritty brand of basketball the last 96 minutes on the floor which has resulted in a fair amount of success. Few can argue how dynamic the Jazz have been with the ball in their hands, as six scorers are averaging double-digit points on the campaign. Similarly to the Sixers, the Jazz are an unselfish team that prides themselves on tremendous ball movement leading to good looks.

While Utah did end up committing a whopping 24 turnovers in the win versus the Magic, it was the superb and clutch play of Lauri Markkanen that gave the Jazz something to celebrate about. Not only did Markkanen block a potential game-tying three-point attempt, but he also managed to somehow score 28 points on only 4/13 shooting from the field. Remarkably enough, the former Arizona standout was in an aggressive state of my mind as he barreled his way to the charity stripe for 21 free-throw attempts on a night where his shot was slightly off. If Utah can find a way to make many trips to the free-throw line, Philadelphia will be forced to play less aggressive defensively especially if they are in foul trouble. Simply put, settling for jump shots won’t get the job done.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Certainly, anything can happen throughout the course of an NBA game where talent reigns supreme, but the Jazz are an extremely tough foe to beat at home as this will cause the Sixers some issues, especially in the higher altitude.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz +6.5 (-110)