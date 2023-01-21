One of the more intriguing matchups of the day will take place in the heart of Sacramento as the Philadelphia 76ers go to war against the red-hot Kings. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Embarking on their fifth and final road game, Philadelphia has been up to the challenge during their four-game winning streak and are seemingly gelling phenomenally as a team recently. Fresh off of a 105-95 victory in Portland, the Sixers are 29-16 and sit 4.5 games back of the Celtics for the top spot in the division.

When it comes to the Kings, few predicted that Sacramento would have as much success as they are having to there season thus far. At the moment, the Kings have proved all of their haters wrong and have marched their way to a 26-18 record en route to being in firm control of not only the Atlantic Division but the third seed out in the west as well. In addition, Sacramento is in the midst of a six-game winning streak as well.

Here are the 76ers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Kings Odds:

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Kings

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

With the hopes that this can finally be the year that Philadelphia takes that next step forward to at least the conference finals, their stellar recent play suggests that this could a future reality. While the Sixers happen to have a generational type talent call Philadelphia home in center Joel Embiid, it has been the playmaking prowess of James Harden that has seemed to put this team on a whole other level. As it stands, Harden has been the main facilitator when it comes to getting his teammates involved, as it has been the former Arizona State standout that is averaging 11.2 assists per game.

While another lethal one-two punch of Embiid and Harden could be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to covering the spread, don’t be shocked off the Sixers attack the Kings with a hefty dosage of some explosive three-point shooting that remains near the top of the league-lead. When taking a closer look, the Sixers are connecting on 38% of their three-point attempts as there are only a few teams that shoot as efficiently as Philly. On paper, the Kings struggle at times defending the perimeter, so this could be an area where the Sixers use that to their exploitation.

In addition, Philadelphia could work themselves to a covering of the spread if they can also continue to dominate the paint like they can. Against the Blazers, the Sixers accumulated 56 points in the paint and could not be stopped for a majority of the night. With another outing like this, Sacramento might not have an answer down low.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Kings may find themselves in a high-octane offensive shootout against a Sixers team that can also put up points in a hurry. The good news is that the Kings boast the highest-scoring offense in the entire NBA, and there hasn’t been a whole lot that other teams have been able to do to slow them down. As a whole, the Kings have also been absolutely electrifying with an extremely satisfying 49% shooting clip from the floor.

Since Sacramento rarely misses, the defense is often not tasked to do as much. Fortunately, this has been a blessing in disguise since the Kings on average have surrendered the seventh-most points in the league at 116.8 per game. While it may prove to be difficult for the Kings to slow down the Sixers’ offensive onslaught consistently, Sacramento has been known to force turnovers from time to time.

Above all else, Sacramento’s greatest chances of covering the spread falls on the shoulders of point guard De’Aaron Fox who has taken his game to the next level this season. At 25 years of age, the former Kentucky product is averaging 24.0 points per game and is also doing a splendid job in finding open teammates with 5.9 assists per contest. While the Kings do have as much depth as they have had in years, Fox will be the one to carry them the distance.

Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are enduring lengthy winning streaks at the moment, but it will be the Kings who have near unbeatable at home that will prevail.

Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -3.5 (-110)