The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road trip as they head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a 76ers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The 76ers are coming off a thrilling 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz last night. Ultimately, they won the game when Joel Embiid converted a 13-foot step-back jumper off a pass from James Harden with six seconds remaining. Harden finished with 31 points and 11 assists. Moreover, Embiid added 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 21 points.

The Lakers are coming off an exhilarating 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Significantly, LeBron James led the Lakers with 24 points but struggled to shoot, converting only 9 of 28 shots. James had 16 rebounds and nine assists. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had 28 points off the bench. The Lakers struggled to shoot, converting only 39.3 percent of their shots. Conversely, they allowed 50 percent shooting from the Mavs.

The 76ers enter the game with a 26-16 record. Likewise, they are 9-9 on the road. The Sixers are 6-4 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 19-23. Los Angeles is also 10-9 at home. Also, the Lakers are 6-4 over their last 10 games. The Lakers lead the all-time series 146-142.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are hitting their stride after a slow start. Similarly, they are now just five games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers are also a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the third spot in the East. Moreover, they are a game and a half behind the Brooklyn Nets for second in the East. How far can the Sixers go, and can they ascend to the top spot in the Eastern Conference?

Embiid is amazing. Thus, he continues to showcase how good he is nightly. Embiid averages 33.5 points per game with 9.9 rebounds. Correspondingly, he has propelled the Sixers as they have continued to roll. Harden is also playing well. Moreover, he averages 21.8 points per game and 11.2 assists. Harden continues to shoot the ball efficiently and distribute the ball. Likewise, he has a knack for getting the ball to Embiid and Maxey, who continues to shine with 21 points per game. Tobias Harris continues to be a good fourth option with 16.3 points per game.

Philadelphia ranks ninth in field goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are fourth in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Sixers are also third in the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 27th in rebounds. The Sixers are up-and-down when handling the ball, ranking 14th in turnovers. Also, they are 11th in blocked shots.

The 76ers could cover the spread if Embiid and Harden dominate on the offensive end. Likewise, they could cover the odds if they stop James.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers continue to play without Anthony Davis, who continues to recover from a bone spur fracture. Meanwhile, it is James carrying the team. But it has not always gone well. Often, James takes many bad shots and hurts the Lakers with bad choices. The Lakers thrive when the ball moves freely. However, they struggle when James handles the ball for 20 seconds and either takes a horrible shot or makes an ill-advised pass. James averages 29 points per game with 8.4 rebounds. Likewise, he averages 6.8 assists. While he puts up stats, he also makes numerous mistakes he must avoid to help the Lakers succeed.

Westbrook is another player that tries to do too much. Yes, he is doing better off the bench. But he does not always make the best decisions. Ultimately, Westbrook averages 15.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds. He also averages 7.8 assists. However, he must make better decisions to help the Lakers beat the Sixers.

The Lakers rank sixth in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage. Conversely, they struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 26th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Lakers are 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are seventh on the boards. But they turn the ball over too much, ranking 19th in turnovers. Also, the Lakers are 15th in blocked shots.

The Lakers could cover the spread if they can handle the ball well. Moreover, they must stop Embiid and Harden.

Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The only thing that might hinder the Sixers is playing on the second of a back-to-back night, while the Lakers have had two days of rest. Therefore, expect this game to go down to the wire with the Sixers barely covering the spread.

Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -3 (-112)