It will be a Stanley Cup rematch as the Colorado Avalanche visit Central Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Visit Amalie Arena with us as we share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Lightning prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Initially, things looked good as the Avs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a Nathan MacKinnon goal. But then they surrendered the lead in the third with less than four minutes left, as Bryan Rust found the back of the net to send it into overtime. Then, Kris Letang finished Colorado off on a shot off a third rebound to win the game for the Penguins. Goalie Pavel Francouz played well, with 36 saves. Also, the Avs won 51 percent of their faceoffs. But they whiffed on four powerplay chances.

The Lightning is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Early, it looked like the Bolts were on their way to a solid victory as they entered the second period leading 3-1. But things unraveled for them as they surrendered a goal in the second period and then one in the third. Next, they lost the contest in OT thanks to the second goal of the game from Timo Meier. The Lightning won 51 percent of the draws. However, they also surrendered two powerplay goals. The Lightning also blocked only seven shots. Likewise, they went 1 for 6 on the powerplay.

The Avalanche enter this game with a record of 27-18-4 and clinging to the final spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Also, they are 14-9-1 on the road. The Avs are also 7-2-1 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lightning is 32-16-2 coming into this matchup. The Bolts are also 20-4-2 at Amalie Arena. Likewise, they are 6-3-1 over their past 10 games. The Lightning are 0-1-1 in two games since coming off the All-Star Break.

Here are the Avalanche-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Lightning Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-235) ML (+102)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+190) ML (-122)

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Lightning

TV: ESPN, TVAS, SNE and SNO

Stream: NHL+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PMPT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche have struggled to stay afloat this season. However, they still have some elite playmakers that can inflict damage on any given night. Mikko Rantanen is having a great season with 34 goals and 27 assists, including seven markers on the powerplay. Meanwhile, MacKinnon continues to roll with 14 goals and 41 assists, including four goals on the extra-man attack. Cale Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists, including five notches on the powerplay. Significantly, these three must do more to propel an offense that ranks 24th in goals. The Avs are also only 27th in shooting percentage. Conversely, they thrive on the powerplay, ranking ninth in the league.

Alexander Georgiev is the man in goal and is currently 20-11-3 with a goals-against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .916. Ultimately, he backstops a defense that ranks third in goals allowed but is 19th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can get some pucks into the net early and defend securely. Moreover, they cannot take penalties in this showdown.

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

The Lightning are doing it again. Specifically, they are not dominating their division but hanging around to make the playoffs and inflict their damage later. It is what good teams do, and the Lightning are a great team.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Bolts with 20 goals and 55 assists, including six conversions on the powerplay. Additionally, Steven Stamkos has 24 goals and 33 assists, with nine goals on the powerplay. Brayden Point has 31 goals and 26 assists, including 10 markers on the powerplay. Somehow, Victor Hedman is not having a great season, yet still has four goals and 30 assists. But he continues to search for his first powerplay goal of the season. Significantly, these players lead an offense that is fifth in goals, fifth in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy leads the Bolts onto the ice with a record of 23-13-1 with a goals-against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .916. However, they are 14th in goals allowed and 15th on the penalty kill.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can generate scoring chances and convert on their powerplay. Moreover, they must kill off any penalties they take.

Final Avalanche-Lightning rediction & Pick

The Avalanche have dominated the recent series and won the Stanley Cup against these Bolts. However, they do not look like the same caliber of team and will struggle to hold fort against a healthy Lightning team.

Final Avalanche-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-122)