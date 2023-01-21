The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Ohio for a showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Come with us and look at our NBA odds series as we make a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 130-122 earlier this week, having not played since Tuesday. Significantly, they won the game despite not having the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with knee soreness. Jrue Holiday led the way with 37 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Additionally, Grayson Allen added a season-high 25 points. Brook Lopez had 19 points, while Bobby Portis added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavaliers lost 120-114 to the Golden State Warriors last night. Ultimately, Darius Garland led the Cavs with 31 points and 10 assists. But he struggled from the field, shooting 10 for 25. Likewise, Caris Levert had 22 points while shooting 7 for 16. Evan Mobley had 17 points with seven rebounds. Unfortunately, it was a bad third quarter that doomed the Cavs and put them in a hole. The Cavaliers also lost the battle of the boards 45-35. Additionally, they allowed the Warriors to shoot 53.5 percent from the 3-point line. And they also made only 42.4 percent from the triples.

The Bucks come into this game with a 29-16 record. However, they are just 11-11 on the road. The Bucks are also 6-4 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers come into this showdown with a 28-19 record. They are now 19-5 at home after losing last night. Also, the Cavs are 5-5 over 10 games.

The Bucks have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Cavaliers. Amazingly, the teams have played three times this season already. The Bucks won both games at home, while the Cavs took the only game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Here are the Bucks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Cavaliers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +1.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Antetokounmpo did not play on Tuesday. However, it could have been maintenance-related since the Bucks also played on Monday. Antetokounmpo could play today and it could tilt the game in Milwaukee’s favor. Therefore, it will be essential to watch for his status. Antetokounmpo averages 31 points per game and 11.9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Holiday averages 19.4 points per game with 7.4 assists. Lopez averages 14.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds. Also, Portis averages 14.2 points per game with 10 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks have thrived despite not consistently thriving on offense. Ultimately, they are 14th in points. The Bucks also are only 24th in field goal shooting percentage and 17th from the triples. Additionally, they are only 28th at the charity stripe. The Bucks are monsters on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. However, the Bucks are also 22nd in turnovers. Milwaukee excels on defense, ranking ninth in blocked shots.

The Bucks could cover the spread if Antetokounmpo returns and sparks the defense to victory. Moreover, they must prevent Cleveland from getting hot.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers will play for the second day in a row. Thus, it might dictate the minutes and how well they play. Donovan Mitchell missed Friday’s game with a groin issue. However, he also likely sat to prepare himself for today’s game. With the Bucks possibly bringing Antetokounmpo back, it would be wise for Mitchell to play in today’s game. Ultimately, Mitchell averages 28.4 points per game. Garland averages 21.5 points per game with eight assists per contest. Also, Mobley averages 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen averages 13.9 points per game and 9.8 rebounds.

The Cavs are 27th in the league in points. However, they are seventh in the association in field goal shooting percentage and 14th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Cavaliers also rank 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Cavs struggle on the boards, ranking 25th in rebounds. They also struggle to defend, ranking 25th in blocked shots. However, the Cavs excel with the rock, ranking seventh in turnovers.

The Cavaliers could cover the spread if they can stop Antetokounmpo and win the battle on the boards. Also, they must get an early lead to avoid a late-game letdown.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Antetokounmpo is a force. However, Mitchell is a scoring machine. Pick the Cavs to win if both play. However, if Antetokounmpo plays and Mitchell misses this game, then you know what to do. But if Antetokounmpo misses this contest and Mitchell plays, then expect a significant victory by the Cavs.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-112)