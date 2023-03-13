The nightcap for Monday Night’s NBA action will feature a cross-conference matchup between two of the tops teams on their respective sides. The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) will make the short road trip to take on the surging Sacramento Kings (40-26). Check out our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Eastern Conference and have a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics. They continue their path to being the first 50-win team in the NBA and have gotten hot in the second half of the season. The Bucks are 19-2 in their last 21 games and have been firing on all cylinders. They’ve rarely lost back-to-back games this season and will be gifted with a short road trip after losing their last game in OT against the Warriors.

The Sacramento Kings are tied for second in the Western Conference with the Memphis Grizzlies and have been the biggest surprise of the season thus far. They’ll be a dangerous team that no one wants to visit in the playoffs and they’re continuing their form at home. They’re riding a 3-game win streak amidst a stretch that’s seen them go 8-2 in their last 10 games. They’ll look to keep succeeding at home against the East’s best as the small underdogs.

Here are the Bucks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Kings Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -2 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +2 (-110)

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Kings

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Milwaukee Bucks are continuing the dominance they’ve played with all season and will be motivated to bounce back after a tough-OT loss to the Warriors. The Bucks shot well but were out-rebounded and failed to contain the late-game heroics from Steph Curry. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo in that game and he remains ‘questionable’ for this one with a right hand injury. Brook Lopez had a solid game in his absence and will look to fill in a big spot again if their star has to sit this one out. Look for the Bucks to lean on fundamental defense as this Kings team will look to run.

The Bucks are 36-26 ATS this year and have done so at 16-13 ATS as the away team. It’s worth noting that they’re the small favorites here, a spot they’ve gone 44-10 on the year. However, with Giannis possibly out, some of the trends may skew. Nevertheless, the Bucks haven’t been bad in games without him and it’ll require a team effort to stop the Kings.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are playing great basketball down the stretch and have seen a lot of good things happen in their last three consecutive wins. Domantas Sabonis had back-to-back triple-doubles, Kevin Huerter has been lights-out from three, and their bench scoring has been elevated through the efforts of Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk. It seems to be a different player getting hot for the Kings each time out and their balanced attack make them a scary opponent for any team. They’ve been very good at home this season (21-13) and will be riding with a ton of momentum. If they can host a Bucks team without Giannis, they’ll have all the confidence to run them out of the building.

The Kings are 37-29 ATS on the season and are .500 at home on 17-17 ATS. They’ll be the small home underdogs in this one and will be making a huge statement if they can take down the best team in the NBA. They’ll have to get out in transition and push the pace through De’Aaron Fox. They’ll be healthy for this game and with their last one being at home, they’ll be fully rested welcoming the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game largely hinges on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he has to sit out once again, the Kings will have a big advantage with their recent shooting and could easily blow this team out at home. It’ll be much closer of a contest with Giannis in the lineup as the Kings will be hard-pressed to find someone capable of containing him. Still, let’s go with the Sacramento Kings as the home dogs as they light the beam for their four-straight win.

Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +2 (-110)