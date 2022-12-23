By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center for an Eastern Conference showdown. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Bucks lost 114-106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 45 points and 14 rebounds. Likewise, Brook Lopez had 14 points while shooting 5 for 7. Lopez also had six rebounds. However, the Bucks shot 47 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from the triples. The Bucks struggled at the free-throw line, nailing only 68.2 percent of their chances from the charity stripe. Additionally, the Bucks committed 19 turnovers, which hindered them throughout the game.

The Nets destroyed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday at the Barclays Center, taking advantage of a team playing without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Royce O’neale added 14 points, shooting 5 for 7 from the field while making 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. Edmond Sumner led the Nets off the bench with 16 points, shooting 5 for 8 from the floor. Significantly, the Nets totaled 70 points from the bench.

The Bucks are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Likewise, they are 8-6 on the road and 5-5 over the previous 10 away from home. The Nets are 9-1 over their last 10 games. Additionally, they are 11-5 at the Barclays Center, including 9-1 over the last 10 at home.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 108-76. Also, the Bucks won 110-99 in an earlier matchup this season. Milwaukee won three of four games last season, taking both games at the Barclays Center.

Here are the Bucks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +2.5 (-108)

Brooklyn Nets: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, sitting at 22-9 and atop the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, it has been a good season for them. Milwaukee hopes to keep the momentum going. However, they have struggled in some departments.

The Bucks are 21st in field goal percentage, 27th in free-throw percentage, 16th from the 3-point line, and 18th in turnovers. However, their defense has continued to play well. The Bucks are fourth in blocked shots and second in rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is a star, and probably the best player in the NBA. Significantly, he continues to dominate nightly. Antetokounmpo averages 31.6 points, third in the NBA. Also, he shoots 53.7 percent from the field, 11.2 rebounds per contest, and 5.7 assists per game. Jrue Holiday averages 18.6 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Likewise, he averages 7.6 assists per game. Brook Lopez averages 14.6 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Additionally, Bobby Portis averages 13.8 points per game, shooting 50.1 percent from the field with 10 rebounds per game.

The Bucks will could cover the spread if Antetokounmpo dominates while also finding the open teammates. Moreover, the offense must score and make the most of their chances.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread



The Nets are currently 20-12, surviving the chaos and drama within their ranks. Ultimately, the Nets are thriving despite the odds and cementing themselves as a contender.

The Nets are the best in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are eighth in free-throw shooting percentage, third in 3-point shooting percentage, and 14th in turnovers. The Nets are struggling on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. Brooklyn also ranks fourth in blocked shots.

Kevin Durant averages 30.1 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor. Also, he averages 6.6 rebounds per contest. Kyrie Irving has played well when he has been on the court. Substantially, any off-court drama he engages in does not affect his game. Irving averages 26.1 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor. Additionally, Nic Claxton averages 11.6 points per game while shooting an incredible 73.8 percent from the floor. Clayton also averages 8.6 reboinds per game.

The Nets are coming together when they should fall apart. Significantly, it has not fallen apart yet. The Nets will cover the spread if they can continue to stay hot on the offensive side of the ball. Therefore, they must continue to find opportunities and make the most of them.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA and will attempt to stay atop the mountain. However, the Nets are a dangerous team. The only thing that could hinder the Bucks is the offense. However, Antetokounmpo will continue to play well. It is easier to trust the Bucks than the Nets, especially with Milwaukee coming off a loss. Thus, expect the Bucks to cover the spread and possibly steal this one in the end.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: +2.5 (-108)