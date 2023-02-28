The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) visit the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Milwaukee has won 14 straight games and is now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks covered 59% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Brooklyn has lost two straight and dropped to sixth place in the East. The Nets covered 53% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. They’ve split the series thus far with the home team taking a double-digit victory in both prior matchups.

Here are the Bucks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Nets

TV: Bally Wisconsin, YES

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee is on a historic win streak as they’ve now won 14 games in a row and are tied for first place in the East. The Bucks feature one of the best all-around rosters in the league but they are led first and foremost by the defense. Milwaukee allows just 111.1 PPG – the fourth-lowest mark in the league. The Bucks are incredibly stingy as they hold opponents to bottom-five marks in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and made free throws. Offensively, Milwaukee rosters a plethora of outside shooters. The Bucks rank fourth in both made threes and attempted threes – something that should bode well tonight against a Brooklyn team who allows the sixth-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. Additionally, the Bucks are one of the best rebounding teams in the league as they rank second in rebound rate.

Milwaukee is led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is probable after exiting last Friday’s game with a quad injury but he should be good to go tonight. The Greek Freak averages 31.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 5.4 APG while shooting 54% from the floor. He’s had a ton of success against Brooklyn this season, with an average of 34.5 PPG against the Nets. Although he has been forced out of each of his team’s last two games early due to injury, Giannis remains the catalyst behind Milwaukee’s success. Brooklyn does have a number of solid defenders to throw at Giannis, but he should put up his typical stat line assuming he doesn’t reaggravate an injury.

For as good as Giannis has been, point guard Jrue Holiday is having one of the best stretches of his career. Throughout their 14-game win streak, Holiday averaged 20.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG. The lockdown defender has been red-hot from deep, averaging 2.6 threes per game while shooting 39% from deep. While Holiday isn’t always thought of as a lethal offensive player, he should see a ton of success against a Nets team who can defend wings but struggles against guards.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn seems to be headed in the wrong direction as they’ve lost six of their last eight games. Their roster turmoil likely has a lot to do with the losing, but the biggest issues have come on the defensive end. Brooklyn has allowed 116.9 PPG over their last eight games – a far cry from their above-average season mark of 112.9 PPG. After giving up 124 in three of their last four games, the Nets will need to sure things up quickly on the defensive end if they want to cover against the hottest team in the NBA.

Brooklyn is led by a pair of wings, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. The two former Suns were acquired at the deadline in the Kevin Durant trade and have been strong since joining the Nets. In five games, Bridges averaged 22.4 PPG and 6.0 RPG while shooting 48% from deep. Johnson is right behind him, averaging 16.2 PPG in five games with Brooklyn. Both sharpshooters will need to be on their A-game if they want to cover. That being said, the Bucks have been susceptible to the outside shot – something both wings excel at.

The X-factor for Brooklyn is guard Cam Thomas. Thomas made headlines after dropping three consecutive 40-point games, but his playing time has waned since. He finds himself back in the rotation now, however, and has averaged 21.0 PPG across his last three games.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick

Brooklyn is on a mission right now. Considering their recent play, I expect them to barely through the faltering Nets and make it 15 in a row.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -6.5 (-110)