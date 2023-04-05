Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Chicago Bulls (38-41) head out on the road to take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (57-22). Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET this Wednesday, April 5th. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chicago was able to lock in the 10th seed and last play-in spot for this year’s playoffs. Even with solidifying the last spot they aren’t in their best form coming into the playoffs. They have lost three of their last five games and are in need of some wins down the stretch to gain some momentum for the playoff push.

Milwaukee is still sitting at the top of the standing with a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics. They are riding a four-game unbeaten where they scored 140 points in three of those four wins. The Bucks should be playing their full lineup for this contest against Chicago as they want to lock in that top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Bulls-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Bucks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-112)

Milwaukee Bucks: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks may be the top dogs in the Eastern Conference but it’s the Bulls who have the edge in the season series. That is because despite their record they have been efficient on both offense and defense. Their offense is in the top five in a couple of statistical categories like field goal percentage (49%) and free throw percentage (81%) and they are one of the best in the league at limiting turnovers. Luckily for the Bulls, the Bucks are one of the worst teams in creating turnovers and near the bottom in steals per game.

They also have been efficient on the defensive side of the ball as well. They are top-10 in numerous defensive categories which are field goal percentage allowed, free throw attempts allowed, points allowed in the paint, fast break points allowed, and steals per game. This will make it hard on the Bucks to put up the usual 140 points that they have been able to put up in recent games and put them in a position to steal one in Milwaukee.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are the best home team in the entire Eastern Conference with a 31-8 mark at Fiserv Forum. They are 15-3 in their last 18 home games and have an average margin of victory of 6.9 points per game while playing in front of their home crowd. This makes it very difficult for any team especially a team like the slumping Chicago Bulls (17-22 road record) to come to town and think they are going to cause an upset.

We also know that the Bucks have a stifling defense but it’s been their shooting that has been leading the way during their last four-game stretch. They are tops in the league in 3-points made per game with 14 all while the Bulls have been dreadful against the 3-ball which bodes very well in this contest.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bulls may have the edge in the season series but that changes tonight when they head to Milwaukee. The Bulls aren’t in their best form while the Bucks are looking like they have a great chance at winning another championship. Take the Bucks here and lay the points as they should mop the floor with them and solidify that top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Final Bulls-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5 (-108)