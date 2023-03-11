The NBA odds and pick series continues with an exciting cross-conference matchup between two high-flying teams. The Chicago Bulls (30-36) will travel to Texas to face the Houston Rockets (15-51). Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference and continue to fight for a play-in spot to the playoffs. They’ve gone 4-3 in their last seven games and will be coming into this one following a 21-point win against the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls hope that it can spark another run that would propel them higher up the standings and move into a secure playoff position.

The Houston Rockets are in last place in the Western Conference and are just one of two teams (Detroit) who have reached 50 losses on the season at this point. Nevertheless, they continue to fight hard in their games and gain experience for their young core of players. They’ll look to cover a sizable spread as the Bulls come to town on Saturday.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Rockets Odds

Chicago Bulls: -7.5 (-112)

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-108)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have had issues finding consistent chemistry at time this season. They’ve has a number of injuries, including the latest news that Lonzo Ball will once again require surgery on his knee. Multiple trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine caused off-the-court drama for the Bulls as well, but with the All-Star break and trade deadline behind them, they’ll look to continue their solid play. LaVine went off against the Nuggets with 29 points on 12/18 shooting. The Bulls fought hard on the boards and were able to out-rebound the Nuggets. If they can do so against the Rockets, they should cover easily.

The Bulls are 31-33 ATS on the year and have gone 14-18 ATS on the road. They’ll be the much better team in this matchup and will have an advantage in the paint with Nikola Vucevic. They’ll want to feed the ball down low to him and spread the floor with LaVine and DeRozan, who will also be enjoying mismatches against the Rockets.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets haven’t been playing well by any means but they actually had a really good performance their last time out, losing in OT to the Pacer. Had it not been for Haliburton’s monstrous 19 assists, the Rockets could have very well won that game on the road. They’ll be happy to be at home where they have a slightly better record at 9-23. Still, the Rockets will have to dig deep and find high percentage shots to have a chance against Chicago. Kevin Porter Jr. is still listed as ‘probable’ for this one.

The Rockets are 25-38 ATS on the year and are 14-16 ATS at home. While the Rockets have only gone 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, they’ve managed to go 2-1 ATS in their last three games against Chicago. If they can outrun the Chicago defense in transition with crisp passing while limiting their turnovers, they could have a chance to cover this spread.

Final Bulls-Rockets Prediction & Pick

While the Rockets looked decent their last game against the Pacers, the Bulls are playing at a higher level and have just beaten the best team in the West by 20+ points. The prediction here is for the Bulls to get it done behind another good scoring night from LaVine or DeRozan.

Final Bulls-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -7.5 (-112)