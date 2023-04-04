The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on the Orlando Magic. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Magic prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers are sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and it looks like that is where they will end up. With just three games remaining, the Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot and will most likely take on the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. It is still possible for them to catch the 76ers and earn the third seed. However, they would have to win out and Philadelphia would have to lose the rest of their games. Cleveland is 7-3 in their last 10, and are coming off a win Sunday night. The Cavaliers trailed by one point heading into the fourth quarter sunday night, but outscored the Indiana Pacers by 11 to win by 10. Donovan Mitchell dropped 40 in the game while Evan Mobley recorded a double-double.

The Magic are just barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. If they want any chance at making the playoffs, they would have to win the rest of their games. One more loss would automatically eliminate them. Orlando has won six of their last 10, including their last two. They had an easy 26 point victory over the Detroit Pistons Sunday night. Eight different players scored in double figures. Jalen Suggs was Orlando’s high scorer of the game, scoring 18 points off the bench.

These two teams have met twice already. The Cavaliers have won both in Cleveland. The Magic and Cavaliers will meet again Thursday night to finish their season series.

Here are the Cavaliers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Magic Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-112)

Orlando Magic: +5 (-108)

Over: 221.5 (-112)

Under: 221.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers will win this game on the defensive end of the floor. They give up the least amount of points per game at 107.0. As a team, Orlando is the fifth worst scoring offense. The Cavaliers are capable of scoring, but they will not have to in this game. In their previous two matchups, Cleveland held Orlando to under 100 points both times. When the Cavaliers allow less than 100 points, they have a record of 22-1. Now, Cleveland does not have to hold Orlando to under 100 to win, but doing so would almost guarantee a victory.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando needs to spread out the scoring as they did Sunday night. That kind of ball movement is necessary against Cleveland. The Magic average under 24 assists per game, but they had 30 against the Pistons. If the can spread the floor and move the ball around, they can keep this game within striking distance.

The Magic will also need to knock down the three ball. Cleveland wants teams to beat them from deep. They allow the seventh highest three point percentage in the NBA. The Magic shoot poorly from three, but if they can find a way to get hot from deep, this game will remain close.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic are a much better team at home. The Cavaliers have a losing record on the road, and play slightly worse defense. When it comes to the spread, Orlando is very good, and they are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the spread. The Magic may not win this game, but expect them to keep it close.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic +5 (-108), Under 221.5 (-108)