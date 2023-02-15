Wednesday night in the NBA will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) at the Wells Fargo Center. Action tips off at 7:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick.

Philly carries a three-game winning streak, picking up wins from the Knicks, Nets, and Sixers. Doc Rivers hopes his squad will extend their winning streak to four.

Cleveland approaches this game with much hotter form, going unbeaten in the past seven games. The Cavs look to inch closer in the top of the Eastern Conference, as they are just four games behind the Celtics.

Here are the Cavaliers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-76ers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

TV: Bally Sports – Ohio, ESPN, NBC Sports – Philadelphia,

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

JB Bickerstaff’s team is 38-22 this season. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. They are also placed second in the Central Division, ahead of the Bulls, Pacers, and Pistons.

The Cavs are in a seven-game unbeaten run. They made light work in their most recent victory against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Cavs took down the Spurs 117-109. Donovan Mitchell posted 41 points, three rebounds, five assists, and six 3-pointers, while Jarrett Allen contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks. Cleveland has a lot of upside, and while injuries have slowed down the team, this Cavs team has shown that they are willing to battle hard. The Cavaliers will look to extend their win streak to eight on Wednesday as they face off against an Eastern Conference monster. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland make up the Cavs’ starting guards, while Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen make up the starting forwards. While injuries were major concerns for Cleveland this season, they are currently marginally affected. The Cavs have no missing players listed on their injury report, while Mamadi Diakite, Isaiah Mobley, and Dylan Windler are on G-League duties. The Cavs made no changes at the NBA trade deadline, which makes their solid depth chart and great two-way play still viable and productive, but they did just add Danny Green after a buyout with the Houston Rockets. The team has the second-best net ranking (+5.8), fifth-highest field goal percentage (48.8%), and third-lowest fouls committed (18.7). Regardless, Cleveland has an elite defensive unit and plenty of potential on offense.

Why The Sixers Could Cover The Spread

Since losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philly went on a 12-3 record, including stretches of seven, two, and three-game winning streaks. Philadelphia now boasts a 37-19 record, placing third in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic Division.

The 76ers crushed the Houston Rockets 123-104 last time out. All-Star snub James Harden led the Sixers with 28 points and 10 assists. Tyrese Maxey impressed as a bench scorer, playing a team-high 35 minutes and adding 26 points, five rebounds, and six dimes. Joel Embiid had 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal on 57% field goal shooting.

The 76ers are middle of the pack in scoring, averaging 114.3 points per game, but the Sixers are a top-10 unit in field goal shooting (48.3%) and top-4 in three-point shooting at 38.3%. They are also the second-best free-throw shooting team at 82.8%. Philly also averages 40.6 boards, 25.1 assists, 8.0 steals, and 4.7 blocks per ball game. Like Cleveland, Philly is a defensive menace, allowing 110.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the league.

Embiid is questionable heading into this game while PJ Tucker is probable. Philly recently bid goodbye to Matisse Thybulle and Julian Champagnie but they acquired Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets. In his Sixers debut, McDaniels produced eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and a+9 plus-minus impact on the floor. G-League standout Mac McClung was also recently signed to a two-way contract but he will not see some time yet on the hardwood.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The statuses of Tucker and Embiid are still up in the air but they will likely suit up for Doc Rivers. Cleveland would like to replicate their last face-off with the Sixers, where they won 113-85 but Maxey and Harden were absent during that time. With what is potentially an Eastern Conference play-off fixture, expect a tighter contest this time. This is a tough call but it feels safe to ride with the visitors as they are also on the verge of extending their winning run.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -1.5 (-108)