By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15) visit the Utah Jazz (20-23) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Jazz prediction and pick.

Cleveland has won four of its last five games and sits firmly in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers covered 53% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Utah has lost seven of its last eight games and has dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 54% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Cavaliers took a 122-99 victory in Cleveland back in December.

Here are the Cavaliers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Jazz Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Ohio, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers find themselves in a great position to cover a three-point spread against a team they previously beat by 23 points. Cleveland features an elite defense that ranks first in points allowed (106.6 Opp. PPG) and dominates the paint. The Cavaliers allow the second-fewest rebounds in the league (48.4 Opp. RPG) and the third-fewest points in the paint (45.4 Opp. PPG). They’ve ridden their stellar defense to the third-highest point differential (+4.9). While they don’t score a ton of points (111.5 PPG) they have a pair of talented guards that provide all the offensive production they need.

The first of those talented guards is Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell’s return to Utah is the big story tonight. Mitchell spent the first five years of his career as a member of the Jazz before being traded prior to the season. His inaugural season with the Cavaliers has been fantastic, to say the least. Mitchell averages 28.8 PPG and 4.8 APG while shooting 49% from the floor. He’s been a dead-eye from beyond the arc as he averages nearly four made threes per game and makes them at a 41% clip. He was solid in their prior meeting with Utah, scoring 23 points on 8-12 shooting including 4-5 from three. While he may not score 71 again, expect a huge game from Mitchell in his return to Utah.

With Mitchell serving as the focal point, Darius Garland has excelled as the second option in Cleveland. The Cavalier point guard averages 21.4 PPG and a team-high 7.8 APG. Like Mitchell, Garland is a skilled shooter who averages 2.4 made threes per game and makes them at a 39% rate. Garland is one of the most consistent guards in the league and has a great matchup against a Jazz team that struggles to defend on the perimeter. He scored 17 points and dished out eight assists in their previous meeting with Utah and will likely improve upon those numbers tonight.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

After a blazing-hot start, the wheels have begun to fall off for Utah. The Jazz find themselves in the midst of a tough eight-game stretch during which they’ve allowed 119.9 PPG. That poor defensive output has been their biggest weakness all season. Utah allows the seventh-most points per game (116.9 Opp. PPG). That being said, the Jazz remain potent offensively. Utah ranks third in scoring (117.7 PPG) and makes the fourth-most threes per game (14.5 3PM/Game).

If the Jazz are going to cover tonight they are going to need their offense to show up. They were nonexistent on that end in their earlier matchup with Cleveland. They shot just 39% overall and were especially poor from beyond the arc, making just 29% of their 34 threes. That offensive production has to be better considering their poor defense.

That being said, Utah has one of the most skilled big men in the league in Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen has exploded this season as the primary option in Utah. He averages a team-high 24.5 PPG while also chipping in 8.3 RPG. Lauri is lethal from beyond the arc as he averages three made three-pointers per game and makes them at a 42% clip. He was solid against Cleveland earlier in the year, scoring 24 points on 7-12 shooting. However, 12 attempts are not nearly enough for Utah’s best player. There is room for optimism considering his recent play. Over their last eight games, Markkanen has averaged 31.5 PPG thanks to an uptick in attempts up to nearly 20 shots per game.

Final Cavaliers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Cleveland finds itself trending up whereas Utah heads in the opposite direction. Add in that Cleveland already crushed Utah earlier this season and this is an easy decision.

Final Cavaliers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-112)