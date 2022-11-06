NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the road. Jarrett Allen led the way with 23 points while shooting 11 for 16 from the floor. Also, he brought down seven rebounds. Caris Levert added 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the field. Additionally, he had six rebounds and six assists. Kevin Love thrived off the bench, adding 21 points while shooting 7 for 10. Moreover, he nailed 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. Cedi Osman also added 15 points off the bench, shooting 5 for 9. Likewise, he made 4 of 6 three-pointers.

The Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz 130-116. Ultimately, it was Anthony Davis who led the way. He scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 17 from the floor. Additionally, he brought down eight boards. Lonnie Walker added 19 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the field. Likewise, he was 2 for 3 from the triples. Lebron James had 17 points but shot 7 for 19 from the field. Significantly, he missed all five shots from beyond the arc. James brought down 10 rebounds and had eight assists. Consequently, the Lakers committed 11 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 48-40.

The Lakers have won seven of the past 10 games against the Cavs. Moreover, they swept the Cavaliers last season. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 113-101 at home and 131-120 on the road. Ultimately, the Lakers shot well from the floor, converting 54.8 percent of their shots while also holding the Cavs to 42.5 percent shooting.

The Lakers also converted 44.4 percent of their three-point shots, while the Cavs nailed only 35.3 percent. Also, Los Angeles made 90 percent of its free throws, while Cleveland nailed only 68.2 percent from the charity stripe. Los Angeles also won the rebounding battle 42 to 36.

Here are the Cavaliers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Lakers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-10)

Under: 225.5 (-10)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are off to a great start, thanks to plenty of scoring and contributions from new stars. Significantly, the deal to get Donovan Mitchell in the offseason is paying off. He is averaging 31.1 points per game while also distributing 7.1 assists per game. Consequently, he sat out on Friday and is questionable for today’s contest.

Darius Garland has also played well, averaging 16.5 points per game and 7.5 assists. Significantly, he also sat out on Friday and is questionable to play in today’s game. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.1 points per game and bringing down an average of 6.4 rebounds. Meanwhile, Allen has 13.6 points per game while also grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game. Love has embraced his role off the bench, producing a rate of 12.4 points per game while averaging 7.4 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are third in points scored. Additionally, they rank sixth in field goal shooting and ninth in free throw percentage. The Cavs are also second in three-point shooting percentage and 11th in rebounds. However, Cleveland has struggled with ball control, ranking 20th in turnovers. They also are not getting many blocks, ranking 16th in that category.

The Cavs will cover the spread if they can score early. Additionally, they must stop James, who always excels against his former team.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are a hot mess. After winning two in a row, they fell back down with a heavy-handed loss to the Jazz on Friday night. James averages 24 points per game while bringing down 9.1 rebounds per game and 7.5 assists. Also, Davis is averaging 23 points per game and 11 rebounds. Waller has been a bright spot for Los Angeles, averaging 16.5 points per game. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.1 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Lakers have struggled to score, ranking 23rd in points. Also, they are 28th in field goal shooting and last in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage. It has been a significant reason for their early-season problems. However, the Lakers have done well on the boards, ranking fifth. Los Angeles is still sloppy, ranking 18th in turnovers.

The Lakers can cover the spread if they can convert their shots. Likewise, James needs to play better to beat his former team.

Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Cavs are the better team by miles. However, one cannot ignore the fact that James thrives against the Cavs. Cleveland might win this game. However, it will not be an easy task. James will have the motivation to beat the Cavs and will step up to the challenge. Expect the Lakers to cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-110)