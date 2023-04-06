Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) visit the Orlando Magic (34-45) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cavaliers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Magic Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +10 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -10 (-110)

Over: 217.5 (-112)

Under: 217.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

TV: Bally Ohio, Bally Florida

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 7-3 (Fourth in the East)

ATS Record: 41-35-4 (54%)

Over Record: 40-40 (50%)

Cleveland looks for the season sweep against Orlando tonight after beating the Magic in all three of their prior matchups. The Cavaliers defended their home court to the tune of two 11-point wins early in the season. With their win 117-113 win this past Tuesday, the Cavaliers assured a series win for the season. That being said, Cleveland locked themselves into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will be resting a number of key contributors tonight including Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Issac Okoro. Consequently, the Cavaliers enter as a 10-point underdog against an Orlando team intent on getting their starters as much experience as possible before the season comes to a close.

If the short-handed Cavaliers want to cover tonight, they need big nights from Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens. Both wings have seen a good amount of minutes this year. While Osman hasn’t started this season, he averages 20.1 minutes per game off the bench. He serves as a valuable contributor off Cleveland’s bench but flashes the ability to do more with an uptick in minutes. Although the sharpshooter only eclipsed 30 minutes 10 times this season, he made the most of those opportunities. Osman averaged 16.6 PPG and 3.2 threes per game in those games while shooting 48% overall and 41% from three. With so many guys out, similar production can be expected from him tonight.

As for Stevens, he continued to play a sizable role, particularly with players shuffling in and out of the lineup with injuries. The 25-year-old wing started 24 games but still averaged just 17.8 minutes per game. He eclipsed 30 minutes just six times this season, averaging 11 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.9 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game.

The X-factor for the Cavaliers tonight is Ricky Rubio. The veteran point guard has played sparingly off the bench for Cleveland but he showed last year he still has plenty left in the tank when given an extended opportunity. Last season in the 11 games he eclipsed 30 minutes, Rubio averaged 18.8 PPG, 5.9 APG, and 2.7 threes per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Given how many guys Cleveland is resting, Rubio could turn back the clock for a vintage performance tonight.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 6-4 (11th in the East)

ATS Record: 45-32-2 (58%)

Over Record: 39-38-2 (51%)

Orlando looks to get their first win against Cleveland this season after letting Tuesday slip away from them. The Magic may be eliminated from the playoffs, but they have shown no signs of tanking or resting players. With so many young, inexperienced players on their roster, the Magic decided it’s better for their development to continue playing as the season winds down. As a result, they are a staggering 10-point favorite tonight. While that may seem steep for the Eastern Conference’s 11th-best team, the Magic have 16 10-point wins this season. Those include wins over Phoenix, Golden State, Boston, Philly, and Denver. As such, the Magic have an excellent chance to cover tonight.

Orlando has seen some things change in their lineup throughout the season but what has remained constant is the production of their two young wings. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero and second-year forward Franz Wagner have both put together remarkably consistent seasons. They’ve been just as strong as the season winded down despite Orlando embracing a more balanced approach.

Over their last five games, Banchero led the way with 19.8 PPG and 10.2 RPG while also nailing 1.8 threes per game at a 47% clip. As for Wagner, he averaged 19.4 PPG over that span while shooting an efficient 45% from the floor. However, the biggest X-factor could be Markelle Fultz given his recent play. During that same span, Fultz ranks third on the team with 16 PPG while leading the way with 6.4 APG.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick

With Cleveland resting so many of their key players, this is an easy Orlando pick. While 10 is a lot of points, the Magic have shown the ability to blow out good teams at home – let alone bench teams.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -10 (-110)