The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22, 10-16 away) hit the road on Saturday for an Eastern Conference matchup with the Indiana Pacers (25-29, 17-11 home) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, USA. Continue reading our NBA odds series, featuring our prediction and pick for the Cavaliers-Pacers match.

The Cavs are coming off a statement win over Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson. Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The same match also saw All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell and guard Dillon Brooks get ejected after getting into a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Cleveland now holds the fifth spot in the tight Eastern Conference.

As for Indy, first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton got revenge on the Sacramento Kings, his former squad, despite a late rally in the fourth frame by Sac-Town. Indiana is now occupying the 10th place in the Eastern Conference, good for a play-in spot.

Here are the Cavaliers-PacersNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-108)

Under: 225.5 (-112)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports – Indiana, Bally Sports – Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland snatched the win in the squad’s initial face-off in Indiana way back in December, thanks to a 35-point rally spearheaded by Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Mitchell finished that game with 41 points, three assists, and eight three-pointers while Darius Garland posted a 20-point, 10-assist double-double.

Heading into this match, there is no doubt that the Cavs are one of the best teams on paper in the league. They have a young and dynamic starting five, a deep bench, and a phenomenal head coach in JB Bickerstaff. However, in recent matches, the Cavs struggle to find consistency. In their last eight games, the Cavs failed to build a winning streak despite posting four wins over the Grizzlies, Clippers, Rockets, and Bucks. The team also posted an eight-game winning streak early in the season but did not build well on that momentum.

What makes the Cavs interesting to watch this season is their two-way play. They lead the league in allowing the least amount of points (106.9) and rank second in plus-minus (+4.7). They also register the sixth-best mark in the league in field goal percentage at 48.5%, while also putting up 24.7 assists, 42 rebounds, 6.9 steals, and 4.3 blocks per night.

The key for Cleveland to win here is an all-around production from its roster. Mitchell, Garland, and LeVert are certified bucket-getters who can post double-digit scores per night. Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are also capable of making double-doubles per night. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman have also seen an uptick in minutes due to their outstanding efforts on offense and defense.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana plays differently when Tyrese Haliburton is out of the hardwood. During his injury management, Indy won just one game out of 10 matches. In Haliburton’s return to the floor, Indy blew a late lead and eventually fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Rick Carlisle’s team bounced back in the next match with Sacramento.

Indy also plays a very composed system, employing floor stretchers and staunch rebounders in executing their plays. Haliburton averages 20 points and 10 assists per night, while Buddy Hield has been lighting up from deep, leading the league with 204 converted threes. Miles Turner, despite being a force in rebounding and blocking, has also been used as a stretch-five. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard continue to show flashes of brilliance as efficient scorers for Indy. TJ McConnell continues to build his reputation as a steady backup point guard who generates points, assists, and steals, while Chris Duarte has seen significant improvement since coming off from his injury.

Indiana ranks 13th in the league in points per game at 114.9, while also posting 45.9% field goal percentage, 36.3% three-point shooting, and 80% free throw percentage. Indy is sixth in the league with assists per game (26.4), seventh in steals (8.1), and third in blocks (5.9).

The major factor for Indiana to secure this victory at home is to force defenders to guard them beyond the midrange area. Mobley and Allen are rebounding and blocking forces in the paint, and with a guard-heavy rotation utilized by Rick Carlisle, Indy should see an uptick in three-point attempts.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This game will feature two teams led by all-star guards capable of pulling offensive explosions. While Indy looks optimistic in snatching a potential play-off spot by welcoming back Haliburton in the rotation, Cleveland’s depth is much deeper and better on both ends of the floor. Back the visitors to cover the spread and take home the win

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -4.5 (-110)