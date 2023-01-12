The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Cleveland has lost two of their last three games but remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers covered 51% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Portland has lost four straight games to drop them into 11th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers covered 55% of their games while 58% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Cavaliers took the first matchup in Cleveland 114-96.

Here are the Cavaliers-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Blazers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Blazers

TV: Bally Ohio, Root Sports+

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland continues their western road trip tonight against a team they defeated handily back in November. However, they’ve not played nearly as well across their last three games and enter tonight following a heartbreaking loss to the Jazz. Thankfully, they are catching the Blazers at the right time as they too are not playing well. Thus, Cleveland has a great chance to cover tonight as slight road favorites thanks to their dominance on defense.

The Cavaliers have the best defense in the NBA, at least statistically. They rank first in points allowed (106.8 Opp. PPG) and are sixth in shooting percentage allowed (47.6%). Cleveland’s fearsome defense is led by their twin towers: Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley. Allen is probable tonight after exiting Tuesday’s game with an illness and will likely play a huge role assuming he is healthy. Both Mobley (1.3 BPG) and Allen (1.2 BPG) are fearsome shot blockers and they helped hold the Blazers to just 96 points in their first meeting. The Cavaliers slowed the game down and limited Portland to just 45% shooting.

Offensively, the Cavaliers rely first and foremost on guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has been incredible this season as he is seventh in the NBA with 29.3 PPG. He’s a willing passer who averages 4.8 APG. The Blazers had no way to slow him down in their previous meeting as Mitchell scored 34 points on 11/18 shooting. He is fresh off a 46-point outing in Tuesday night’s loss to Utah in which he drained seven three-pointers.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

While star Damian Lillard’s status is up in the air, the Blazers still have a great chance to cover the spread regardless. While they’ve found themselves in a bit of a cold stretch, Portland is capable of turning things around at a moment’s notice. This is primarily thanks to their lethal outside shooting. The Blazers rank seventh in the league in three-point percentage (37.2%) and are 10th in made threes (12.4 3PM/Game). Cleveland allows the fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing teams – setting the Blazers up for a potentially huge night from beyond the arc.

Portland’s “big three” of Lillard (3.9 3PM/Game), Anfernee Simons (3.7 3PM/Game), and Jerami Grant (2.5 3PM/Game) are all deadeyes from beyond the arc. Grant has arguably been the most impressive as he is shooting 42% from deep. That is just one aspect of his Stella season, however. Grant averages 21.9 PPG ad 4.4 RPG as well. He’s been incredibly efficient all season but is coming off one of his worst three-game stretches of the season. That being said, he had exploded for 62 points in the two games prior and could easily get back to his usual ways tonight.

As one of the front runners for Most Improved Player, Anfernee Simons could play a major role tonight especially if Dame is limited. Simons ranks second on the team in scoring with an average of 22.2 PPG. He’s a solid playmaker as well, averaging 4.0 APG. A lethal shooter from deep, Simons has made multiple threes in six of his last seven games. Although his outside shot hasn’t fallen as much as usual since the turn of the calendar (32% from three in January) he remains incredibly dangerous from the outside. Portland has been solid defensively but they’ve given up big games to opposing perimeter players in each of their last four games.

Final Cavaliers-Blazers Prediction & Pick

Neither team has played particularly well of late but I like the Cavaliers to salvage their road trip with a big win against the free-falling Blazers. Portland has struggled to score of late and will likely struggle mightily against Cleveland’s top-ranked defense.

Final Cavaliers-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3 (-110)