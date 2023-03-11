Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Boston Celtics will face the Atlanta Hawks today. We’re in Atlanta sharing our NBA odds series, making a Celtics-Hawks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics are coming off a 115-93 victory over the Portland Trailblazers. Substantially, the Celtics led throughout, not allowing the Blazers to threaten them at any point. Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, and Derrick White added 21 points. Likewise, Al Horford had 17 points. Jaylen Brown only had 11 points while shooting 4 for 10. Ultimately, the Celtics shot 47.7 percent, 36.7 percent from the triples, and only 65 percent from the free throw line. But the Celtics held the Blazers to only 36.6 percent from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

On Friday, the Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 114-107. Significantly, a monster second quarter helped propel the Hawks ahead. Trae Young led the way with 28 points and nine assists. Additionally, De’Andre Hunter had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Dejounte Murray added 16. Saddiq Bey had 14 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15. Ultimately, the Hawks shot 44.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics come into this game with a record of 46-21 and are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Also, they have gone 5-5 over the past 10 games. The Celtics are 20-12 on the road. Meanwhile, the Hawks come into this game with a record of 34-33 and are eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are 5-5 over their last 10 games. Additionally, the Hawks are 18-13 at home.

The Celtics won the only matchup of the season 126-101. Moreover, the Celtics are 6-4 in 10 games and 6-4 over the past 10 games in Atlanta.

Here are the Celtics-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

TV: BSSE and NBCS

Stream:

Time: ET/PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. Ultimately, they have excelled with a core of star players that have propelled them to the next level. Tatum is one of the best players in the association. Significantly, Tatum averages 30.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Tatum has also averaged 29.1 points over 10 games. Meanwhile, Brown has also played well this season. Moreover, Brown averages 26.4 points per game. But Brown has averaged 23.6 points over his past 10 games. Now, he hopes to continue the momentum. Malcolm Brogdon is the third option on the Celtics, with 14.6 points per game. However, he scored only five points against the Blazers and will look to rebound from the poor performance.

The Celtics have six players averaging double figures. Therefore, there are numerous options that can help Tatum and Brown on a given night. The Celtics average 117.6 points per game. Somehow, they have kept the same pace, averaging 117.8 points over the previous 10 games. The Celtics give up an average of 102.9 points per game. Yet, the defense has struggled recently, allowing 116.4 points over the previous 10 games. The Celtics remain strong on the boards, averaging 45.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can score early and gain control early. Then, they must win the battle of the boards. The Celtics must stop Young and force the Hawks to go elsewhere.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are battling to stay in the playoff race. Hence, they sit in eighth place and will have to get past a team they likely may meet in the playoffs. Young is the leader, with 26.7 points and 10.1 assists per game. Also, he has 25.5 points over the previous 10 games. Young has averaged 24.9 against the Celtics in his career. Meanwhile, Murray averages 20.9 points per game. But Murray has done worse against the Celtics, averaging 14.3 points per game. Significantly, Hunter averages 15.6 points per game. Hunter has struggled against the Celtics, averaging 8.5 points per game.

The Hawks average 117.2 points per game. Amazingly, they have averaged 122.2 points over the past 10 games. The Hawks allow an average of 103.1 points per game. However, the defense has slumped over the past 10 games, giving up an average of 121.6 points per game. The Hawks must play better defense to have a shot.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can score early and build a lead. Next, they must stop Tatum and Brown.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Can the Hawks compete with the Celtics? It is a question they may answer today. However, we saw how this showdown went last time. The Hawks probably will play better. But this feels like a 7-point Celtics win, and that means Boston covers the spread.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)