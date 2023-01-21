The Boston Celtics will head north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors for a showdown at the Scotiabank Arena. Take a journey with us as we showcase our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Raptors prediction and pick while also explaining how to watch it.

In their last game, the Celtics rallied to defeat the Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime at the TD Garden. Significantly, Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points and 19 rebounds. Al Horford added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Marcus Smart added 18 points, while Jaylen Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds. Robert Williams III chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Celtics won despite shooting only 39.8 percent from the field. However, they held the Warriors to 40 percent shooting and won the rebounding battle 63-47.

On Thursday, the Raptors lost 128-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Scottie Barnes had 29 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, Fred VanVleet contributed 25 points and 10 assists. Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points, while OG Anunoby had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Celtics enter this game with a record of 34-12. Moreover, they are 16-7 on the road. The Celtics have gone 8-2 over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Raptors come in with a 20-26 record and are 14-11 at home. Toronto is 4-6 over its last 10 games.

The Celtics lead the all-time series 63-42. Likewise, the Celtics are 7-3 over the last 10 games between the teams. The Celtics are also 9-1 over the previous 10 games at the Scotiabank Arena.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread



The Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Therefore, they are tough on all ends. But they might have issues today as Tatum will miss the game with left wrist soreness. Ultimately, it means others must step up. The Celtics produced an entire starting lineup with double figures in their victory over the Warriors. Thus, they have the talent to make up for Tatum’s absence. Brown averages 26.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds. Meanwhile, Brogdon averages 14.1 points per game. The Celtics are second in the NBA in points and 11th in field goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are the best team in the NBA in free throw shooting percentage.

The Celtics are also eighth in the association in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they can hit the long-range shot because they get so many chances to strike. Boston ranks sixth in the league in rebounds. Also, they handle the rock well, ranking fifth in turnovers. The Celtics are also elite on the defensive end, ranking fourth in blocked shots. Consequently, teams struggle against the Celtics because this squad has limited weaknesses and can defeat teams in many various ways.

The Celtics could cover the spread if they can do all the things they do well. Therefore, if they can win the battle of the boards and continue to hit their shots, they will win this game.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have not had the season they envisioned. Similarly, it has been a rough journey for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is the leader with 25.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds. However, he struggled in the battle with Minnesota. VanVleet averages 18.9 points per game and 6.4 assists. Significantly, he can pick things up when Siakam struggles. Trent Jr. averages 18.5 points per game, and Anunoby has 17.5 points. Ultimately, these four must do whatever they can to help overcome the Celtics.

The Raptors are 16th in points. However, they are 29th in field goal shooting percentage. But the Raptors are also 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they cannot hit shots from beyond the arc. But the Raptors are solid at the charity stripe. Significantly, Toronto is 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Raptors also struggle on the boards. Consequently, they are 21st on the boards. There are two things the Raptors do well. Ultimately, they handle the ball well and play solid defense. The Raptors are the best in the association in turnovers and eighth in blocked shots.

The Raptors could cover the spread if they play suffocating defense. Then, they must convert on their shot chances.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are such a deep team that it is impossible to pick against them. Therefore, expect the Celtics to find a way to win this game, even without Tatum.

Final Celtics-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -1 (-110)