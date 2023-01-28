The Atlanta Hawks host the Los Angeles Clippers for a rare meeting in the ATL. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Clippers have won four straight games and are coming off a massive blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs 138-100. They are now back over .500 with a (27-24) record which places them 5th in the Western Conference. A win tonight and a New Orleans Pelicans loss would move them up to 4th in the conference.

As for the Hawks, they are slowly figuring things out but have underachieved so far this season. Their record sits at (25-24) which has them 8th in the competitive Eastern Conference and 9.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first place. After losing two straight, the Hawks bounced back with a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-132 Wednesday night.

Here are the Clippers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Hawks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-112)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers come in as the favorites but by only one point. This should be a close game, as the Hawks are a bit better at home with a (13-10) record. When discussing the Clippers, you always have to talk about the injuries this team deals with on a night-to-night basis. You never know who will suit up for each given game, but for now, it does seem this team is finally getting healthy. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both healthy and because of it, the team is winning. Whenever these two are on the court together, the Clippers are one of the best teams out there. They combined for 62 points in the win and shot a combined 24-35 from the field against SA.

George leads the team in scoring at 23.5 points per game and is always one of the top defenders in the NBA averaging 1.5 steals as well. Kawhi is right behind him averaging just north of 20 per game and has 1.2 steals per game on the season as well.

John Wall (abdominal soreness) and Robert Covington (personal reasons) are out for this game while Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable with rib contusion.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are as healthy as they can be right now and don’t have anyone on the injury report. That right there should be their best bet to get back on track. With everyone available, it’s hard not to find the identity of the team quickly. Atlanta is 9th in scoring as a team but Trae Young hasn’t been playing his best basketball this season, despite his 27.1 points per game. Young is shooting just 31% from beyond the arc which is seriously hurting his numbers. He’s still managing to score 42% of the time which shows that his FG% from within the arc is over 50%. He’s also second in the NBA with 9.9 assists per game.

Dejounte Murray is second on the team averaging 20.9 points. He’s been scoring the rock well lately getting over 20 points in his last seven games. The team has four others who average double digits in scoring which shows the threat they can pose on each given night. It’s the defensive issues that cause the lack of success for the first half of the season. The Hawks are 21st in points allowed at 116.5 per game and that will need to improve if they want to climb the standings in the East.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are playing great basketball right now and should cover a point on the road.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Clippers -1 (-108)