The Los Angeles Clippers will head to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” for a showdown with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Come square Marden with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Knicks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers are coming off a 106-105 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, Los Angeles lost a game where they held a 21-point lead. Norman Powell had 26 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac gathered 13 rebounds. But Kawhi Leonard struggled, scoring 17 points off a dismal 7 for 26 shooting night. Additionally, Paul George scored 16 while shooting 6 for 16. The Clippers shot 41.1 percent as a unit.

The Knicks defeated the Miami heat 106-104 in a bail-biter at the Garden. Remarkably, the Knicks nearly let this one get away. The Knicks held a 5-point lead with five seconds left. Then, they surrendered a 3-pointer to Max Strus. Bam Adebayo stole the ball from Julius Randle on the inbound pass. However, Tyler Herro missed the 3-pointer to win it as time expired, and the Knicks breathed a sigh of relief. RJ Barrett led New York with 30 points. Meanwhile, Randle had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. The Knicks won based on winning the battle of the boards 44-33.

The Clippers are 29-26. Also, they are 15-15 on the road. The Clippers are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Knicks enter the contest 28-25. New York is just 13-14 at the Garden. Overall, the Knicks are 4-6 in their previous 10 games.

The Clippers swept the Knicks last season and have gone 7-3 in the last 10 games at the Garden.

Here are the Clippers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Knicks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-112)

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Knicks

TV: MSG and BSSC

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

John Wall is the only player on the injury report. Therefore, expect Leonard and George to play the Garden tonight. George averages 23.1 points per game while Leonard averages 21.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. Ultimately, the Clippers will welcome Leonard’s prescience in the lineup as he will be able to guard Barrett or Jalen Brunson, depending on the lineup formations. George will also play a pivotal role in moving the ball, as well as moving off the ball. Then, there is Powell. He has been a reliable third option for the Clippers and averages 16.6 points per game. Now, he must take the next step to help the Clips win in the Big Apple.

The Clippers must improve their shooting. Unfortunately, they rank 20th in field goal shooting percentage. But they are awesome from the triples, ranking seventh in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they are awful at the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free throw shooting percentage. The Clippers are mediocre on the boards, ranking 14th in rebounds. Also, they cannot hold onto the ball, ranking 24th in turnovers. Their defense varies by the opponent, as they rank 17th in blocked shots.

The Clippers could cover the spread if Leonard and George can move the ball and generate good shots. Additionally, they must stop the New York “Big Three” from going off.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks defeated the Heat without Brunson, who out sat Thursday’s game with an illness. Now, he likely returns to the lineup to give his Knicks another weapon at their disposal.

Brunson averages 22.8 points per game with 6.2 assists. Significantly, he is a superior playmaker and helps the Knicks go forward. Randle is their rock and a bonafide star. Ultimately, he averages 24.7 points per game with 1o.8 rebounds. But then there is Barrett. Initially, the Knicks had hoped he would develop into a solid scorer. Barrett has excelled in his role and is a major reason the Knicks are contending for a playoff spot this season. Thus, he averages 20.3 points per game.

The Knicks could shoot better, ranking 24th in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Knicks are just 19th in free throw shooting percentage. However, this team wins because of their ability to control the boards and handle the basketball. The Knicks are third in the NBA in rebounds and third in turnovers. However, they are also 24th in blocked shots.

The Knicks could cover the spread if they consistently hit their shots and play stellar defense. Consequently, not clamping down on defense could allow Leonard to take over this game.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Clippers could win this game. However, the game will be close. Expect the battle to go down to the final seconds.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +3.5 (-108)