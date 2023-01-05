By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) visit the Denver Nuggets (24-13) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 10:00 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games and has dropped to sixth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers have covered 51% of their games while 59% of their matchups have gone under the projected point total. Denver has won two of their last three games and is tied for first place in the West. The Nuggets have covered 49% of their games while 51% of their matchups have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Denver took the first matchup in Los Angeles, 114-104.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6 (-112)

Denver Nuggets: -6 (-108)

Over: 229 (-112)

Under: 229 (-108)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers may have lost three consecutive games, but they have a good chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite defense. Los Angeles ranks third in points allowed per game (109.4 PPG). They are holding opponents to just 46% from the field (fifth-best) and 34% from beyond the arc (third-best). Their stellar defense will come into play in a big way tonight as they face off with the NBA’s sixth-highest-scoring offense. While they did lose to Denver by 10 points in LA earlier this season, they were missing both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers’ backers should be aware that wing Paul George is questionable tonight and is at serious risk of not playing. If he is unable to go, even more responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard’s production has varied this season, but he has really started to put things together over the last few weeks. In his last eight games, Kawhi has averaged 23 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG. The Clippers have gone 5-3 during those games and are 11-5 overall with Leonard in the lineup. He’s shooting 53% from the floor over that span and has notably begun to find his outside shot. He’s made a three in each of his last eight games and is shooting 36% from three during that stretch. Look for him to be a focal point tonight – especially if George is ruled out.

Matched up against two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, all eyes will be on center Ivica Zubac. Denver limited Zubac to just six points and nine rebounds in their prior matchup. He shot just 2-6 in the game and did not record a block. LA will need his production to be much more in line with his season averages if they want to cover tonight. Zubac has been one of the surprises of the season for LA. The eight-year pro is only 25 years old and has improved in every season of his career, culminating in him averaging 10.2 PPG and 10.8 RPG this season. He’s shooting 62% from the floor and has been a force on defense where he averages 1.4 blocks per game. Zubac limited Jokic to 19 points in their previous matchup – something he’ll need to replicate tonight.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver is well-equipped to cover as home favorites tonight considering their strong play of late and overall metrics. The Nuggets are coming off a loss to the Timberwolves, but have otherwise performed very well of late. They’ve knocked off the league-leading Boston Celtics and blitzed the stout Miami Heat defense in the last week to bump them into first place in the West. The Nuggets have also gone 7-5 against the spread following a loss – a trend they have a good chance of continuing tonight.

While LA may have the advantage on the wings, the Nuggets’ strengths lie down low.. and on the perimeter. Center/point guard Nikola Jokic has an argument for the best player in the league as he’s put together yet another phenomenal season. Jokic averages 25.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 9.5 APG while also leading his team with 1.4 steals per game. He’s remarkably efficient on offense where he shoots 62% from the floor and 81% from the free throw line. The nightly triple-double threat has shown no signs of slowing down recently and gives Denver a great chance to cover tonight against an inexperienced LA frontline.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Regardless of the status of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, I like the Nuggets to take care of business thanks to their 14-3 home record.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -6 (-108)

