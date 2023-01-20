The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-31) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has lost three of their last four games but remains in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers covered 47% of their games while 62% went under the projected point total. San Antonio has lost 10 of their last 12 games and sits in 14th place in the West. The Spurs covered 49% of their games while 61% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. LA won both previous matchups, including the most recent by 22 points.

Here are the Clippers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +7 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Spurs

TV: Bally Southern California, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has struggled in recent games and has lost four consecutive road games. That being said, they sit in a strong position to cover as road underdogs thanks to their stellar defense. The Clippers rank fourth in points allowed (110.5 Opp. PPG) and have a favorable matchup tonight against the Spurs’ 22nd-ranked offense. LA projects to have an advantage on the glass as they rank seventh in the league in rebounding (53 RPG) compared to San Antonio’s 17th (51.7 RPG). The Clippers out-rebounded the Spurs 44-35 in the previous game in San Antonio.

LA’s biggest question marks lie on the offensive end as they rank dead last in scoring (109.2 PPG). That being said, San Antonio has been the antidote to poor offensive play as they allow the most points per game to opposing teams (121.2 Opp. PPG). That bodes well for the Clippers, especially beyond the arc. LA ranks seventh in three-point percentage (37%), while the Spurs allow the highest three-point percentage in the league (39.4%).

The Clippers are led by their dynamic duo of forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. George leads the team with 23.4 PPG, while also chipping in 6.0 RPG and 5.1 APG. He is a strong outside shooter who averages three three-pointers per game while shooting 38%. Leonard is having a quiet statistical season by his standards but remains one of the best players in the league when healthy. He’s played extremely well in recent games and he seems to be rounding into form as his minutes are elevated. Across their last five games, Kawhi averaged 28.5 PPG and 6.8 RPG while shooting 54% from the floor. Look for him to have a big night as he returns to San Antonio.

LA’s X-factor tonight is wing Norman Powell. Powell is the definition of a “three and D” guy who spaces the floor and provides quality defense. However, he has been exceptional as a scorer in recent games. Over their last five outings, Powell ranks second on the team with 21.8 PPG. He’s averaged 3.6 threes per game over that span while shooting 51% from beyond the arc.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Despite their place on the Western Conference ladder, the Spurs have a solid chance to cover tonight against a lackluster Clippers team. San Antonio may be weak on defense, but they are a frisky offensive unit. The Spurs do a great job sharing the ball as they rank third in assists (27 PPG). They play at a frantic pace, averaging the fifth-most possessions in the league. One area the Spurs could have a big advantage in is the paint. San Antonio ranks fourth in points in the paint (55.1 PPG) while the Clippers have allowed the 13th-most points in the paint to opposing teams (49.8 Opp. PPG).

If the Spurs are going to cover tonight, they’re going to need a big game from center Jakob Poeltl. The 7’1″ center has been rock-solid this season and is a likely candidate to get dealt to a contending team prior to the deadline. He averages 12.3 PPG and 9.4 RPG while shooting an efficient 63.4% from the floor. He struggled in their two previous matchups with the Clippers however and will need to be better if they want to cover. Look for he and leading scorer Keldon Johnson to have improved performances this time around. Johnson averages 21.5 PPG and is coming off a stellar 36-point outing in their win over Brooklyn.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

LA hasn’t played their best ball lately and San Antonio has looked surprisingly frisky. That being said, I like Kawhi and Paul George to step up and lead the way against the NBA’s worst defense.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7 (-110)