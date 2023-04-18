Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to get even against the New York Knicks for Game 2 tonight! Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle lead the group of stars in FanDuel’s latest NBA playoffs same-game NBA parlay!

Here are the NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Game 1 of the 7-game series was certainly entertaining and one for the record books for the Knicks. New York won 101-97 as Donovan Mitchell’s 38 points were not enough to complete the comeback. It was a crucial win for the franchise because the Knicks haven’t won a road playoff game since the 2012-13 playoffs when they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of that series. The series after, they only won two games at home against the Indiana Pacers as the Pacers advanced to the ECF.

The names to pay attention to in Game 2 of the series for the same-game parlay are Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, and Jarrett Allen. All five of those players need to accomplish a feat in this game in order for the parlay to be successful.

Randle is the only player that needs to accomplish two feats, and they are finishing with 20+ points and 2+ three-pointers. Randle ended with three buckets from beyond the arc in Game 1 but finished with 19 points.

Finishing off for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson must finish with 6+ assists which might be a tall task for the lefty guard. Brunson ended with only two assists in the tight win over Cleveland this past Saturday.

On the Cavs’ side, three players are featured on this same-game parlay. Donovan Mitchell must finish with 25+ points which seems to be a lock. Darius Garland needs 2+ three-pointers made which also seems like a lock considering he shot at a high percentage in Game 1. He only made two three-pointers but shot just over 50% for the game.

Lastly, the shot blocker Jarrett Allen needs 8+ rebounds to complete the 6-leg same-game NBA parlay. This seems like it’s way easier said than done, but the value is incredible, and is worth putting a wager down for it. In total with all six legs, the odds add up to +471.

You don’t want to pass up this opportunity with that kind of value.